Patience Preschool picks up after devastating fire

SNO – The Patience Preschool in Mon Repos is in the process of picking up following a devastating fire which took place in the early hours of Tuesday, February 4, 2020.

MP for the area, Dr. Gale T C Rigobert, has met with the administrator, teachers and parents of students who attend that school to chart a way forward after the tragedy.

“I expressed my sadness upon learning of the news around 1am Tuesday morning,” she said. “Throughout the day, I remained in dialogue with Ms. (Ebony) Joseph (the school’s administrator) and together, we began exploring various options for accommodating the displaced students and teachers. These include temporary housing in the nearby NSDC, where earlier that day I arranged for a joint site visit with the manager of the NSDC Mrs. Selma St. Prix together with Ms. Joseph.”

She said other considerations for the community centre or the Miraj Sachs school in Mon Repos, a retrofitted container and of course the eventual reconstruction of the school.

“I again want reassure parents that every measure will be taken to minimize the disruption to their children’s care and education,” Dr. Rigobert stated. “I also have every confidence that the private sector will be responsive to our call for assistance in the reconstruction of the school, and the procurement of furniture, appliances, school/educational materials, sanitary and cleaning products, educational toys, disposable diapers, child appropriate personal supplies and food. As Parliamentary Representative I am comforted by the expressions of concern received thus far and will continue with the mobilization efforts on behalf of the school and the community.

Anyone willing to assist in the reconstruction effort should contact the Parliamentary office at 4541457 or via email [email protected]

