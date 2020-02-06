Don't Miss
Pastor says world will end in 10 years

By Jamaica Star
February 6, 2020

Australia bush fire

(JAMAICA STAR) – An asteroid will destroy Earth within 10 years, according to a conspiracy theorist.

Pastor Thomas Thorn claims the planet will meet a fiery end, according to Revelation 8, as text suggests that one of the signs of the plagues of Exodus is “scorching and setting ablaze fields and forests” – which he linked to the wildfires in Australia.

Thorn came to the conclusion after analysing this ‘sign’ and the Book of Revelation.

He cited a passage: “ Then the seven angels who had the seven trumpets prepared themselves to sound them, and there followed hail and fire mixed with blood, and they were thrown upon the earth. A third of the trees and all the green grass were burnt up.

“Then the second angel sounded, and something like a great mountain, burning with fire, was thrown into the sea. A third of the sea became blood, a third of the living creatures in the sea died, and a third of the ships were destroyed.”

