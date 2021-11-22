Castries, Saint Lucia, Sunday November 21, 2021:– Taiwan’s Ambassador Peter Chen has made a donation to the Saint Lucia Parliament to help set-up an electronic control entry system.

According to Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), the presentation was made on November 15, 2021.

The brief statement on the MOFA website says Senate President Stanley Felix, House Speaker Claudius Francis and Deputy Speaker Jeremiah Norbert accepted the donation on behalf of the Saint Lucia parliament.

According to the report, “They expressed appreciation for Taiwan’s longstanding friendship and assistance” and “reiterated Saint Lucia’s staunch support for Taiwan’s participation in international organizations such as the UN and INTERPOL.”

It also said, “They also emphasized the importance of enhancing parliamentary exchanges and cooperation between Taiwan and Saint Lucia.”