State of Emergency extension to May 31; tourism stimulus, NIC bills for Parliament sittings

(PRESS RELEASE) – Sittings of the House of Assembly and Senate are scheduled for Tuesday, April 21, 2020, and Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at 10 a.m., respectively.

The Motion for consideration is as follows:

1. BE IT RESOLVED that Parliament extends for an additional period commencing from the 27th day of April 2020 and ending on the 31st day of May 2020, in accordance with section 17(6) of the Constitution of Saint Lucia, Cap. 1.01, the Constitution of Saint Lucia – Resolution of Parliament Approving Declaration of State of Emergency passed as Statutory Instrument, No. 40 0f 2020 that approved the state of emergency that was published in the Gazette on the 23rd day of March 2020 as Statutory Instrument, No. 39 of 2020 containing a declaration that a public emergency has arisen as a result of the occurrence of 2019-n CoV, an infectious disease commonly known as COVID-19 for a further period of 26 days commencing from the 31st day of March 2020 and ending on the 26th day of April 2020.

The following Bills are down for consideration:

1. Tourism Stimulus and Investment (Amendment) Act

2. National Insurance Corporation (Amendment)

In keeping with the protocols established by the authorities for management of the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis, and with a view to ensuring that there are established protocols, members of the public will NOT be allowed in the Chamber Gallery during the sittings.

Kindly note that the public can view the live proceedings on the National Television Network (NTN), channel 122, Government of Saint Lucia Facebook and YouTube.

