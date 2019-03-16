Paris Jackson: ‘Not my role’ to defend dad Michael over abuse allegations

(BBC) — Paris Jackson has said it is “not my role” to publicly defend father Michael against allegations of abuse.

The 20-year-old was speaking a week after the broadcast of Leaving Neverland, a documentary in which two men accused Jackson of sexually abusing them as children.

“There’s nothing I can say that hasn’t already been said in regards to defence,” the model wrote on Twitter.

She added that she supports her family’s efforts to clear his name.

Paris spoke out after being followed by paparazzi in New Orleans on Thursday.

A fan suggested she was being hounded because people wanted to hear her views on Leaving Neverland.

In response, she praised her second cousin Taj Jackson, who has led a media campaign against the documentary and is crowdfunding a rival film.

“Taj is doing a perfect job,” said Paris. “I support him but that’s not my role.

“I’m just tryna get everyone to chill out and go with the flow, be mellow and think about the bigger picture. That’s me.”

Paris, who is the second of Michael Jackson’s three children, had previously told fans to “chillax”, “calm down” and “smoke some weed” instead of getting upset over the allegations.

She told one person on Twitter: “Do you really think that it’s possible to tear his name down? Do you truly believe they stand a chance?”

Leaving Neverland tells the stories of Wade Robson and James Safechuck, who were befriended by Jackson as children and say he subjected them to years of abuse.

The Michael Jackson estate has hit back at the allegations, branding both accusers “perjurers” and “admitted liars”.

However, many have been swayed by their testimony. Radio stations in Australia and Canada have blacklisted Jackson’s songs and The Simpsons’ creators have pulled an episode in which the star made a cameo.

Fashion label Louis Vuitton also said on Thursday that it was removing Michael Jackson-themed clothes from a new collection in the wake of the documentary.