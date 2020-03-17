Don't Miss
BREAKING NEWS: St. Lucia PM Allen Chastanet self-quarantined, tested for coronavirus (COVID-19) *** National Day of Prayer planned *** At least three major Saint Lucia hotels to close: PM *** Saint Lucians stranded in Martinique due to closure of ferry service*** Express des Iles cancels all services due to coronavirus *** Double murder in Bexon *** Saint Lucia extends travel restrictions, prohibits entry of cruise vessels *** Saint Lucia confirms its second case of coronavirus COVID-19 *** Saint Lucia closes all educational institutions *** Saint Lucia establishes coronavirus hotline *** COVID–19 forces cancellation of Saint Lucia Jazz 2020 and Gros Islet Friday Night Street Party

Paris Hilton figuring out ways to live forever

By Jamaica Gleaner
March 17, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share6
6 Shares

(JAMAICA GLEANER) – Thirty-nine-year-old heiress Paris Hilton is concerned that “nothing” happens after death, which would be “boring”, so she wants to find ways to become immortal.

She told Britain’s Cosmopolitan magazine: “Death scares me because I don’t know what happens.

“I just don’t want it to be nothing because that would be so boring.

“I’m trying to figure out a way – freezing myself or inventing the fountain of youth pill – so people could live forever, like that movie Death Becomes Her.

Paris feels “lucky” that she’s retained her youthful appearance without resorting to cosmetic surgery.

She said: “I feel 21 forever. And I’m all natural. I feel so lucky that my mum always told me to stay out of the sun.

“I feel lucky I haven’t had to resort to what most people do in this town.”

TV SHOW REBOOT

Meanwhile, though Paris has ruled herself out of a reboot of The Simple Life, she admitted producers have quizzed her on who she think would be perfect for the show – which saw her and Nicole Richie try their hands at various tasks – if it did come back, but refused to say who she chose.

She said: “My schedule is just so insane. I can’t imagine leaving my life and going to the middle of nowhere and doing that again.

“Plus, the show is so timeless and iconic, you can’t remake that.

“They asked me who I would recommend if I didn’t want to do it myself. [Who did I say?] I can’t tell. I’ve signed a confidentiality agreement.

“I don’t know [if it is coming back]. I don’t think it’ll ever be what it was, but it will be fun to watch other people do it.”

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share6
6 Shares

More Entertainment Stories

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.