Parents meeting for form one intake at Beanefield Comprehensive

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – The Department of Education, Innovation and Gender Relations invites parents of Grade Six students in the following districts to an emergency meeting to discuss the Form One intake at Beanefield Comprehensive:

District 6 – Thursday 17, May, 2018 at the Vieux Fort Primary School

Districts 7 and 8 – Tuesday 22, May, 2018 at the Reunion Primary School

District 5 – Wednesday 23 May, 2018 at the Clendon Mason Memorial Sec.

The meetings will all commence at 3:00 PM