Parents announce both of their young children are transgender

(NEW YORK POST) — He’s a transgender 11-year-old — and his 7-year-old sibling is now transitioning, too.

And the children’s parents, Sara Kaplan and her husband, Ben, of Berkeley, Calif., say that’s fine with them.

“We’re not going to allow our kids to feel shame or fear — they deserve to feel loved and accepted,’’ Kaplan told Barcroft TV of Britain.

She and her husband had a biological daughter 11 years ago and then a biological son four years later. The children’s birth names were not revealed.

But the firstborn decided by age 8 that she was really a he and began socially transitioning, which included getting shorter hair, buying boys’ clothes and using male pronouns.

Now known legally as James Kaplan, the 11-year-old has begun taking hormone blockers to prevent him from entering puberty as a girl and getting his period and developing breasts. Testosterone injections are still down the road.

“Trans is not, like, weird. It just means that you are biologically the opposite gender or the different gender than you are,’’ James said.

“I’m a guy, and if any other guy thought about being a woman, that’s uncomfortable.

“I have always been a boy,” James said. “Before I transitioned, I had a piece missing, and it didn’t feel right.

“I was nervous to tell my parents, but when I did, they said they accepted me. I was happy because I know a lot of trans kids don’t have that, and that’s sad.”

But James says even he was surprised when his biological brother, now known as Olivia, came out as trans at age 4.

“I reacted to Olivia transitioning like most older siblings would, even though I’m trans,” too, James said.

“I was a little confused at first and got a little defensive because I thought it was my thing. But after like a day of that, I saw that Olivia is a girl, and she always will be.”

Olivia, now 7, is too young to undergo physical changes, but she has already grown her hair and dresses like a girl.

“Being trans means you were born in the gender that you don’t feel like in your heart,’’ the child said. “Anyone can be whoever they want to be.”

Their mom admitted, “The reaction when people hear that we have two trans kids is shock and awe.’’

“A lot of people think that it must be a copycat situation where the younger one is just mimicking the older one.

“The reason that we chose to be public at this point is because having two transgender children is not that unique, but it’s very difficult to advocate for the second child without it looking like there’s a problem in the house,” Kaplan said. “It looks like there is an agenda, like the mother is sick, and that’s not the case here.”

The kids’ father, Ben, added, “We are going about this because we are listening to our children.”

Still, he admitted, “There was a grieving process for me when they transitioned.

“It wasn’t because I didn’t love them anymore,’’ the dad said. “It had to do with my own misunderstandings and my own biases. It had to do with navigating a world that I knew nothing about.’’

Their mom added, “We will love and accept them if they come to us tomorrow and say they’ve changed their mind. And we will love and accept them if they don’t.”

