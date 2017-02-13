Parent concerned over son’s treatment

A resident of La Haut, Mon Repos resident is planning to take legal action after her son sustained a head injury at the Mon Repos Combined School on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

Tresslyn Mathurin, 30, alleges that the school did not contact her after 10-year-old Luwis Mathurin sustained a wound while playing on the “court” after school.

She is also upset that Luwis was sent home unsupervised by an adult, instead of being sent straight to the hospital, based on the severity of the injury.

Mathurin told St. Lucia News Online (SNO) that her son was running on the court when he sustained a wound from part of a “fence” that has allegedly remained unrepaired since it was damaged by Hurricane Tomas.

The mother alleges that that Luwis was taken to the Mon Repos Health Centre by his 11-year-old brother and five-year-old sister, who are also students of the school.

Mathurin said she became concerned when she realised it was about 4 p.m. and her son “was late coming from school and the weather was changing”.

“I decided to go look for them. When I arrived by the highway I saw him coming with blood on his school uniform and a white bandage on his head,” she said.

It was then that her son related what happened at the school. He then handed his mother a stapled paper.

The letter, addressed to Mathurin, read: “This client sustained a laceration of the left temporal aspect of the head this afternoon. Cleansed with normal saline and dry dressings applied…. Referred to ER, St. Jude Hospital for further management.”

Mathurin said while preparing to go to the hospital her son complained of not feeling well and collapsed. He was taken to St. Jude Hospital by ambulance.

According to Mathurin, the emergency technician was surprised when she handed him the reference letter from the health centre.

“He was like, ‘that’s not a paper that should be handed to me (the parent) but straight to an EMT, a doctor or nurse,” Mathurin said.

Her son sustained stitches and was sent home. Up to that point, Mathurin alleges that she received no phone call from the school or the nurse. She said the school has her phone number.

“If i didn’t go looking for my son, apparently my son would have collapsed on the road and I would not have known anything about it,” she said.

“I got a paper from the doctor telling me that that I need to monitor my son for brain injury.”

The following day, Mathurin said she sought answers from the school’s principal.

“I never got a call to let me know that anything happened to my son,” Mathurin said.

The mother said she has since received a “school insurance paper, nothing else”.

Mathurin has since contacted a lawyer.

“I will take any action to make sure this never happens again,” she said, while calling on the authorities to fix the school fence which had also injured her older son previously.

The principal of the school told this reporter that she will not comment on the incident. She said “many things” are being said on social media that are detrimental to her school and have defamed her name.

“I am not giving any information. That thing has gone viral. So many things people are saying. People need to find facts before they go and say things. I am not prepared to say anything as yet,” she said.

