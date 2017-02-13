Parent concerned over son’s treatment

A resident of La Haut, Mon Repos resident is planning to take legal action after her son sustained a head injury at the Mon Repos Combined School on Wednesday, Feb. 8.
Tresslyn Mathurin, 30, alleges that the school did not contact her after 10-year-old Luwis Mathurin sustained a wound while playing on the “court” after school.
She is also upset that Luwis was sent home unsupervised by an adult, instead of being sent straight to the hospital, based on the severity of the injury.
Mathurin told St. Lucia News Online (SNO) that her son was running on the court when he sustained a wound from part of a “fence” that has allegedly remained unrepaired since it was damaged by Hurricane Tomas.
The mother alleges that that Luwis was taken to the Mon Repos Health Centre by his 11-year-old brother and five-year-old sister, who are also students of the school.
Mathurin said she became concerned when she realised it was about 4 p.m. and her son “was late coming from school and the weather was changing”.
“I decided to go look for them. When I arrived by the highway I saw him coming with blood on his school uniform and a white bandage on his head,” she said.
It was then that her son related what happened at the school. He then handed his mother a stapled paper.
The letter, addressed to Mathurin, read: “This client sustained a laceration of the left temporal aspect of the head this afternoon. Cleansed with normal saline and dry dressings applied…. Referred to ER, St. Jude Hospital for further management.”
Mathurin said while preparing to go to the hospital her son complained of not feeling well and collapsed. He was taken to St. Jude Hospital by ambulance.
According to Mathurin, the emergency technician was surprised when she handed him the reference letter from the health centre.
“He was like, ‘that’s not a paper that should be handed to me (the parent) but straight to an EMT, a doctor or nurse,” Mathurin said.
Her son sustained stitches and was sent home. Up to that point, Mathurin alleges that she received no phone call from the school or the nurse. She said the school has her phone number.
“If i didn’t go looking for my son, apparently my son would have collapsed on the road and I would not have known anything about it,” she said.
“I got a paper from the doctor telling me that that I need to monitor my son for brain injury.”
The following day, Mathurin said she sought answers from the school’s principal.
“I never got a call to let me know that anything happened to my son,” Mathurin said.
The mother said she has since received a “school insurance paper, nothing else”.
Mathurin has since contacted a lawyer.
“I will take any action to make sure this never happens again,” she said, while calling on the authorities to fix the school fence which had also injured her older son previously.
The principal of the school told this reporter that she will not comment on the incident. She said “many things” are being said on social media that are detrimental to her school and have defamed her name.
“I am not giving any information. That thing has gone viral. So many things people are saying. People need to find facts before they go and say things. I am not prepared to say anything as yet,” she said.
It does not matter if it happened after school. As long as kids are on the school compound, principal and staff are responsible for them. If it happened outside the school then the parent is responsible for them. We parents lets be in this lady shoes. A different song wud sing.
People need to understand what they read, I believe some only read the first paragraph and then formed an opinion. At no time did the parent state the Principal or teachers were around when the accident happened. It was after school people. Can the mother confirm whether anyone in authority at the school was notified? Here some of you are blaming the school and it's staff. Just saying.
fyi info teachers are to be at the school up till 4:30. Their working hours are 8 to 4:30 like all public servants. Not because it is 2:30 they are no longer responsible. SMBH.
Yes the where the principal sent him to the health center and home on his own
This is f*****g ridiculous!!! Smdh
No minor child should be left on any school compound unsupervised. It does not matter whether it is before or after school. There should be some form of supervision. Someone at the school and/or school authorities should be held accountable.
And are you going to pay the teachers overtime? Or the day care fees for their own children?
Wow the health personnel acted appropriately! They cannot accept liability since they are not doctors. This story has too many holes and it is easy for a for an under-initiated bunch to point fingers. Please tell me gurus, what should they have done? Then I will tell you why they shouldn't.
A school's obligations ends when the students are not on school premises. Good luck to the mother for taking legal action,I know how they operate in ST.LUCIA
But wait whether it happen after school, wasn't it on the school promises ? Yes still I hold the school authorities responsible. If u disagree well No teacher neither principle should meet any student in uniform after school and ask what are u doing here, it's after school u should go home, it's not their responsibility after school on their promises it shouldn't the responsibility elsewhere
St lucian teachers are getting paid for NOTHING...they are the biggest bullies to the kids....they have no love and care...kids are now educating themselves as they wish whilst the teachers sit and wait for the last Tues or Thursday in the month! Salary day!...it was high time a parent make an example...Mr Minister train these incompetent education officials!
The entire article is self explanatory. AFTER SCHOOL your son was still on the court.??? "The mother alleges that Luwis was taken to the Mon Repos Health Centre by his 11-year-old brother and five-year-old sister, who are also students of the school".
Please!! Which nurse will release an injured child to the hands of 11and 5year olds? Its was after school and they were suppose to be in your care as a mother. The teachers were obviously gone by then. They have other business, you know. NOTE TO MOTHER: Stop making children if you have no time for them. We are being faced with enough societal problems as it stands right now, to have children raising children. Its not going to work. Stop the blame game. Blame yourself!!!!!
I think you are very rude and indiscreet to tell the woman she must stop having children if she cannot take care of them. Did she ever hustle you for your freaking nickles and dimes? If you had nothing to contribute on the article you should of kept your fingers away from your phone, lap top etc. You started off with a smart sensible statement then ended up with a dumb ass one. Sometimes you have to know how/when to frame your arguments. I see you are stuck on stupid clocked in on dumb and searching for ignorant,you heartless moron.
Responsibility does not end after the school bell has rung. The school continues to have a duty of care towards children on their premises until they have left. As he is only 10 their duty of care is even more stringent.By the way, he is a student, not a 'client'. Disgraceful.
Stop making excuses! She was not called the school is wrong. If no one knew about it. Understood! But don't talk crap about it was after school. Thats bs! It happen on the school court which is part of the school. So as long as the child is still at the school the teachers are responsible. So you telling me if a child stays for lessons and they get hurt the teachers will say its after school hours? Nonsense!
I understand the parent is angry but this happened after school ,he was on the school compound but it was after school hours.when school is over its the parent job to make sure their kids gets home safe...This is why the school should make sure that the children doesn't leave the class without an adult so they don't get the blame....
Why a teacher did not accompany the child to the health center?
This happens only in St.Lucia,the land of lawlessness.
You all always there to say share. So many children die in America at the hands of social workers
IT WAS AFTER SCHOOL Make sure you get all your facts right sometimes no one knew the child got injured.
Exactly that it was I was saying to myself anyone reading this.
Agree with you.
Lazy incompetent worker's they have no care.Somebody drop the balll,look at how deep that cut is.Then sending him home like a piece of rag.such heartless people.And no body knows their role.Oh no its the doctor,no its the nurse,no its the Emt youll joking with people's life.And putting this act like you'll care about our children.The lady in all her right the little boy already collapse, whats next.And a damn fence that can be taken care of so easily,everything in st.lucia is delayed.Or it never gets fix,st.lucia needs to start fixing things,stop the delay.
Doesn't surprise me,maybe the principal & teachers were on WhatsApp chatting away & didn't have time to bring the child to the hospital...Sad,very sad indeed.
So a child is on the court playing, AFTER SCHOOL, yet you want to blame the teachers and principal. Wow!
It is an unfortunate situation that could have been worse. But it is the responsibility of the parents to take care of their children. You made it, you take care of it. A school's obligations ends when school is over.
I hope you're not a teacher. The child is the responsibility of the school until the child leaves the school compound!! How you expect a parent to pick up their children at exactly 2:30 or 3:00 p.m.?
Oh really now? Just take a pass by many of the top tier schools to see parents lined up waiting for their kids right as school done. I did it.
And what if parents decide to leave their kids on the compound until 6 pm? Are the teachers supposed to stay back to babysit them? Will you pay their overtime? Will you pay the day care fees for the teacher's own kids. You people need to think. Take responsibility for the children you bring into this world. If you won't be responsible DO NOT HAVE THEM!
im sorry but i think the school need to revise some stuff, once you are on the school property no matter what happen the school is responsible. if you do not want responsibilities then everybody should vacate after school n close the doors. then the school wouldnt be responsible.
NONSENSE!
The school is still responsible for the child's well being seeing he was still in school uniform in proximity of the education institution.
It's about time people are sued a d held liability fr their incompetence.If you have no compassion & show professionalism for your occupation find another line of work.
Why some individuals are trying to create excuses for such preposterous attitude of these school educators is so mind boggling.
He is still on the school compound therefore still the school's responsibility. If after 3pm school authorities do not want to be held responsible for children then have them leave the compound as soon as school is dismissed
A schools obligation ends when school is over wtf!! The incident happened on school compound the school has insurance for the kids if a teacher or principal is aware the situation then the parent or guardian should be contacted... Chpz!!!!
O like really, the principal usually stay back to see that every child leave the school, and beside don't tell me where was not one grown-up person. I had an incident where my son got hurt after school, the principal took him to the hospital get him stitch up and took him to my home, so I don't think u have kids, as long as ur child on the school grounds all teachers and principle is responsible for them.
I love that comment, the principal said that so many times, after school children are unsupervised.
The primary objective as a principal is to take care of the children on or off school property, once you are in school uniform.The child was still on school compound and nothing was done by the principal. No one is blaming the principal, but how she handle the situation. No one is blaming no teachers either. So you telling me, that you have a son or daughter and something like this happen on school compound, and nothing was done how would you feel? What if no one called you, how would you feel, and the principal had the audacity to lie to the parent, Smh. So when all of you'll want to blame the parent, put ull self in her shoes, you know how much she has cried? Heartless bunch. If it was a Mr so and so. She would have brought him, to SJH, in her car. So tell me how did her name was defamed? No one lied about the situation. The point is you were suppose to put your self in the shoes, as a mother, forget about being a principal, and help the child.
the insurance u pay for ur child at school covers any incident that happens to the child whether the child is cumin to /from school and it doesn matter whether it was after school he was stil on school permises
Such BS, after school, during school ,before school it happened at the school, how the hell would she know if her son is hurt if a call wasn't made, nor by the teacher, principal or health center. what if she didn't go check on her child and he collapse on the road then JA like u would be quick to say she in not a good parent she this she that. I total agree and as a parent myself trust me i would do more than she did.
As long as the child is on the school compound and worse yet in school uniform then there should be adequate supervision. If there is no supervision available teachers need to make sure that students head home. Any teacher or principal or school personnel (adult) who is charged with the responsibility of caring for this child during school hours, is also charged with the responsibility of caring for that child while they are on the compound. I have been a teacher for more than 12 years and that has always been the expectation for the job.
That cut needed a few stitches. A plaster isn't enough. The mother should have been called. I completely understand her anger!