Pantsless doctor busted in bed with underage boy

(NEW YORK POST) – A 15-year-old boy said he was sexually assaulted by a doctor in Florida after the two were caught in bed together naked from the waist down, police said.

Alexander Ralys, a 30-year-old first-year resident in family medicine at Orange Park Medical Center, is charged with sexual battery of a victim over the age of 12 and under the age of 18 after they were found by a witness in the teen’s bed at his DeBary home at about 1:45 a.m. Thursday, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said.

The witness told cops that Ralys was on top of the teen and that neither was wearing any pants.

The unidentified witness removed Ralys from the home and the alleged creep was still outside the home when deputies arrived, sheriff officials said.

Ralys was taken to the Volusia County Branch Jail, where he was held without bond. A judge later set his bail at $15,000 during his initial court appearance, WKMG reported. He was no longer in custody as of Monday, according to online records.

Ralys, of Jacksonsville, had been staying with the teen and others at his childhood friend’s family home, according to an arrest report obtained by WKMG. Ralys told the witness that “he was lonely and went to sleep in [the teen’s] room and that was all,” according to the report.

The teen, however, told police he awoke to find his boxers removed and accused Ralys of taking them off. He accused Ralys of molesting him and claimed the incident was not the first time such unwanted contact occurred. The teen also charged that Ralys showed him pornography a few months earlier and performed a sexual act on him, according to the arrest report.

Ralys told detectives that he couldn’t sleep and walked around the house, where he found the teen still awake in a bedroom. Ralys claimed he then lay next to the teen — whom he claimed to have known since the teen was just 2 years old — in the lower section of a bunk bed and began cuddling with the victim, but the physical contact then progressed to him being on top of the teen, according to the arrest report.

Ralys has been suspended from his position at the hospital in Orange Park following his arrest, officials said.

Sheriff officials, meanwhile, said additional charges are possible pending an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information on additional potential victims is asked to call the sheriff’s department at (386) 323-3574.