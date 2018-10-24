Don't Miss
719,304 unique visitors (Sept. 2018) TRAFFIC/RANKING MATTERS.

Panel discussion on cancer in Belle Vue, Vieux-Fort

By Belle Vue Development Committee
October 24, 2018

 Share This On:

Share4
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Belle Vue Development Committee invites the residents of Belle Vue and Vieux-Fort North to attend a panel discussion on Breast Cancer. This panel discussion will be held on Thursday, 25th October, 2018 at 7:00 pm at Belle Vue Human Resource Development Centre.

The panel will be constituted by the following individuals: Dr Fidelia Moonie a medical doctor, Yasmine Steele a financial advisor attached to Pan American Life Insurance, and Pertra Jerson a cancer survivor.

Following the deliberations of the panelists, the audience will be afforded the opportunity to question and comment on the information presented. Thus, the development committee urges everyone to make a special effort to attend this important activity.

(0)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.