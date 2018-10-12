Pan-American Life recognizes Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – Pan American Life Insurance Company of the Eastern Caribbean Ltd., a member of the Pan American Life Insurance Group (PALIG) is playing its part towards the fight against breast cancer during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Observed annually in October, the campaign aims to increase awareness of the disease and educate the public on preventative measures and treatment.

At its Rodney Bay office, Pan-American Life recently donated to St. Lucia’s Faces of Cancer organization, an NGO comprising of cancer survivors. The organization assists individuals affected by the disease, and also aims to create public education on the disease.

This year, the NGO will host community outreach programs through health fairs in the communities of Gros Islet, Laborie, Canaries and Dennery. Pan-American Life’s contribution will assist in providing free mammograms to women at the health fairs, where the company’s Cancer Care product will also be promoted.

Dorothy Philips, head of Faces of Cancer expressed her gratitude to Pan-American Life for the gesture while delivering on the topic “Surviving Cancer” at the company’s office. Mrs. Philips, being a longstanding breast cancer survivor herself, shared her personal experience and knowledge of the disease to educate and sensitize the company’s staff and agents.

Pan-American Life offers two products designed to provide financial assistance to victims of cancer, the Cancer Care Plus product and the Silver Lining Rider (Critical Illness Benefit) that can be added to any Life Insurance Policy.

Learn more about these products by contacting Pan-American Life by visiting their office at Mardini Building, 3rd Floor, Rodney Bay, by calling 457 6500 or by visiting palig.com.