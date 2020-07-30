By MURI ASSUNÇÃO, New York Daily News

A Pakistani man accused of blasphemy was shot dead in court during his trial Wednesday in the northwestern city of Peshawar.

Tahir Ahmad Naseem had been in custody since 2018 when he was accused of blasphemy by a teenager, the BBC reported.

He was facing charges for claiming to be a prophet — a violation of the country’s penal code that could carry the death penalty for “defiling the sacred name of the Holy Prophet Muhammad.”

On Wednesday morning, during a hearing, Naseem was killed by a man, who shot at him six times inside the courtroom, according to police.