Pakistan: Man accused of blasphemy shot dead in court (video)

St. Lucia News Online
-
0
Pakistan: Man accused of blasphemy shot dead in court (video)
A
Share
WhatsApp
Email
Tweet
A teen had accused the victim of blasphemy in 2018.

By MURI ASSUNÇÃO, New York Daily News
A Pakistani man accused of blasphemy was shot dead in court during his trial Wednesday in the northwestern city of Peshawar.

Tahir Ahmad Naseem had been in custody since 2018 when he was accused of blasphemy by a teenager, the BBC reported.

It’s unclear how the suspect, pictured here, brought a gun into the courtroom.

He was facing charges for claiming to be a prophet — a violation of the country’s penal code that could carry the death penalty for “defiling the sacred name of the Holy Prophet Muhammad.”

On Wednesday morning, during a hearing, Naseem was killed by a man, who shot at him six times inside the courtroom, according to police.

(0)(0)
Share
WhatsApp
Email
Tweet

No posts to display

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.