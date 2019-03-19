“Pakistan I’ll be back”– Daren Sammy thanks fans for love and support

(THE NEWS – PAKISTAN) — Peshawar Zalmi captain, Daren Sammy, has thanked all the fans for their love and support while playing Pakistan Super League in Pakistan.

Sammy took to Twitter saying, “Pakistan I’ll be back.. thank you for all the love and support.”

The West Indian cricketer added: “Karachi was electric one of the best atmospheres I’ve played in. Great place to play cricket.”

Peshawar Zalmi lost to Quetta Gladiator in their PSL 2019 final played at Karachi’s National Stadium.