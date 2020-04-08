Don't Miss

Pair of masked gunmen rob illegal coronavirus gambling den, kill host

By New York Post
April 8, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Police investigate a shooting at an illegal gambling den in Brooklyn Monday.

(NEW YORK POST) – A pair of masked gunmen robbed an illicit coronavirus gambling den in Brooklyn — and fatally shot the host of the party, police sources said Tuesday.

The duo barged into the victim’s home on Pulaski Street near Nostrand Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant around 2 a.m. Monday, police said.

Fifteen people were inside at the time — all gathered around a pool table where they were throwing dice and betting money, sources said.

The victim, 48-year-old Kenny Mark, tried to put up a fight but was eventually shot in the torso by one of the gunmen, sources added.

Meanwhile, the other suspect grabbed cash off the table, sources said.

Mark was rushed to Kings County Hospital, where he died.

The gunman is apparently known to the victim’s family and was one of the gamblers — but things turned violent when he lost a chunk of money, according to one of the victim’s family members.

“A young man lost his money, got mad, went and got a gun, and killed my cousin,” his 60-year-old cousin Darlene Boston told The Post.

“They shouldn’t have been playing dice during the pandemic, of course, they shouldn’t be doing that,” she said.

Mark, a former owner of a local 99-cent store, had a few health issues and was on dialysis twice a week.

“I just wish he would have sheltered in place and not let anyone in the house. He should’ve been protecting himself,” she said.

Both suspects fled the home and are being sought by police.

Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

International News

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.