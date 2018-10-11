Don't Miss
719,304 unique visitors (Sept. 2018) and counting as St. Lucia News Online reaches its 6th anniversary. A big thank-you to all our supporters and advertisers!

PAHO to subsidize initiatives to improve Information Systems for Health in the Caribbean

By CMC
October 11, 2018

 Share This On:

Share
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share

(CMC) – The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) says it will provide grants for the implementation of initiatives to improve Information Systems for Health (IS4H) in the Americas, including the Caribbean.

On Thursday, PAHO said these initiatives should focus on improving existing health programs, strategies or policies.

The call for proposals will remain open until November 15, 2018, PAHO said, adding that it aims to provide grants of between US$35,000 and US$40,000.

It said financial resources will be allocated as “seed funding” for the implementation of projects in the country.

“This IS4H funding strategy is intended as a short-term investment to support the project until it is up and running and sustainable,” PAHO said.

It said proposals must come from national or subnational institutions from the Region of the Americas. Public universities can also submit proposals.

PAHO said applications must be submitted along with an official letter of support from the country’s Ministry of Health.

Applications must have a project manager, and may also have a co-applicant as associate manager.

(0)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.