PAHO director visits St. Lucia

(PRESS RELEASE) — The Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO) Director Dr. Carissa Etienne recently paid an official visit to Saint Lucia.

During her visit to Saint Lucia, Dr. Etienne got the opportunity to meet with health and other high-level officials to discuss ways of strengthening PAHO’s technical cooperation in the areas of environmental health and universal health care, to name a few.

Dr. Etienne says she is committed to working with Saint Lucia to provide assistance aimed at improving the health and quality of life for citizens.

“Certainly, going forward, I would like the health sector to ensure a much more prevention and promotion, particularly for the chronic diseases and non-communicable diseases because this is the only way to reduce cost, this is the only way to save lives and so I would like to see that. As well, your government is contemplating a significant reform in health and more so in financing and strengthening the first level of care as well, so I would like to see that because one of our major goals is ensuring access to health for all.”

As part of the visit, a sub-regional managers meeting was held with the various Member States in the Caribbean.

Minister for Health and Wellness Sen. Hon. Mary Isaac was present and highlighted the strides being made in the health sector. She says her government is extremely grateful for the technical support PAHO has provided.

“One of the fundamental ways that PAHO has been helping St. Lucia over the years is through financial support of the Department of Health and Wellness work program. They have provided and continue to provide support in the following areas: health systems and services development, family and community care, disease prevention and control, addressing communicable and non-communicable diseases, healthy lifestyles and social environment, environmental health and disaster as well as health promotion and social communication.”

Dr. Carissa Etienne was also granted the great pleasure of meeting the Governor General of Saint Lucia, His Excellency Sir Emamanuel Neville Cenac.

