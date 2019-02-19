PAHO director to visit Belize

Share This On:

WASHINGTON, Feb 18, CMC – The director of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) and Regional Director for the Americas of the World Health Organization (WHO), Dr. Carissa F. Etienne, is due to arrive in Belize on Monday on a five-day visit.

PAHO said that Dr. Etienne will hold talks with Prime Minister Dean Barrow and Health Minister Pablo Marin, and other high-level officials.

It said that Dr. Etienne’s working meetings with Belizean officials are expected to focus on PAHO’s technical cooperation with Belize and the Director’s vision for universal health and sustainable development.

“PAHO has been working with Belize and its member countries to advance the goal of “universal health” ever since ministers of health from throughout the Americas collectively endorsed that goal in 2014. The framework for these efforts is known as the primary health care (PHC) strategy, a strategic approach to developing, organizing, and financing health systems and services that are equitable, sustainable, and centered on people, families, and communities.”

PAHO said that Dr. Etienne will also participate in a meeting of PAHO’s representatives in Belize, Costa Rica, Cuba, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Mexico, the Dominican Republic and Venezuela.

The meeting will define strategic, programmatic and managerial approaches for the organization’s national and sub-regional technical cooperation. It will also focus on repositioning public health for the 21st century and will include a presentation by the Minister of Health Pablo Marin.

Dr. Etienne is being accompanied on her visit by PAHO/WHO Representative in Belize Dr. Noreen Jack. And they will participate in the launch of the Belize Human Resources for Universal Health Strategic Plan 2019-2024, which aims to increase the number of health care professionals.