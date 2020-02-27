PAHO calls for stepped up preparedness for Coronavirus

Share This On:

(GUYANA CHRONICLE) – DIRECTOR of the Pan American Health Organisation, Carissa F. Etienne, on Wednesday recommended that countries intensify their plans to prepare and respond to COVID-19, given the appearance of cases of the new coronavirus disease in the Region of the Americas.

The Ministry of Health of Brazil confirmed the country’s first case of COVID-19 on February 26. The patient is a 61-year-old man who recently returned from Italy, where an outbreak of the virus has been ongoing since last week. So far, COVID-19 has already affected 81,109 people in 38 countries of the world, 78,191 of them in China, according to the World Health Organisation.

“For several weeks, countries in the Americas have been preparing for the possible importation of cases of COVID-19. There are measures in place for detecting, diagnosing and caring for patients with the disease,” Dr. Etienne said. “A strong emphasis on stopping transmission continues to be an important objective, while recognising that the situation may vary from country to country and will require tailored responses,” she said, adding:

“A multisectoral response to ensure strengthened surveillance, health service readiness, preventing spread, and maintaining essential services are key interventions to slow transmission and save lives.”

She said countries of the Americas have already been working on these areas since 2009 as part of their pandemic influenza plans, and it stands ready to support countries in rolling out these plans. COVID-19 is transmitted from person-to-person through droplets, and in contact with contaminated surfaces. The disease is spread primarily by people who already show symptoms. Current information suggests that a single infected person can infect between one to four close contacts. In the event of an outbreak of COVID-19 in Latin America and the Caribbean, the impact on health services may be significant, with the possibility that health services may become overwhelmed, including a high demand for specialised hospital services such as intensive care.

FIRST LATAM CASE

The Ministry of Health of Brazil has confirmed that the patient with COVID-19 infection had recently returned from Italy. Brazilian authorities are taking measures to prevent the further spread of the disease, including a careful investigation of all relevant information, and following up with anyone who may have come in contact with the infected patient. The first imported case of COVID-19 in the Region of the Americas was identified on January 21 in the United States, and a few days later, on January 25, Canada reported its first confirmed case. Since then, there have been 25 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in North America.

WHAT PEOPLE CAN DO

Meanwhile, there are simple precautions that everyone can take to prevent respiratory illness, including COVID-19:

• Wash your hands frequently with soap and water, or use an alcohol-based sanitising gel.

• When coughing or sneezing, cover your mouth and nose with your flexed elbow, or with a tissue; dispose of the tissue immediately and wash your hands.

• Avoid close contact with anyone who has coughing and fever.

