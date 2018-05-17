Pack of small dogs mauls woman to death

(NEW YORK POST) – A pack of vicious small dogs mauled an Oklahoma woman to death, according to reports.

Tracy Garcia was standing outside her home last week when what are believed to be her neighbor’s six standard dachshund and terrier mixes and one border collie mix suddenly attacked her — leaving her with injuries so severe, she later died.

“This is a bad situation, a very unfortunate situation,” Carter County Sheriff Chris Bryant told KTEN. “This is just a bad deal all the way around.”

Deputies shot and killed one dog who charged at them and the other six were taken to the Westwood Veterinary Hospital to be put down at the owner’s request.

The dogs involved in the attack were all under 40 pounds, with legs shorter than an adult’s hands, according to images of their remains reviewed by the Daily Ardmoreite.

“They have really noticeable characteristics like their knobby legs, knees, very short-legged dogs,” euthanasia technician Amanda Dinwiddie told KXII.

Six of the dogs were about 1 year old and the seventh was about 3 years old and possibly the pack’s mother.

Shelter co-director Tena Layton said they all appeared to be a mix of dachshund and some sort of terrier, as did Dinwiddie, who said one was a border collie mix.

But the doctor at Westwood Veterinary Hospital posted on Facebook Tuesday that to him, the dogs actually appeared to be pit bulls, with four pit bull-mix puppies and one female who looked like an Australian shepherd mixed with “something with short legs.”

Bryant disagreed with that assessment earlier in the week, telling KTEN that a report saying one of the dogs was a pit bull was inaccurate.

All were infested with fleas and ticks, Dinwiddie said.

“We were cleaning ticks off ourselves all day,” she said. “They are very covered, you can tell they have been living out in the woods.”

It’s unclear what led to the attack, but the investigation is ongoing.

An employee at the shelter wouldn’t confirm the breed of the dogs to The Post Wednesday, and the Westwood Veterinary Hospital did not immediately return a request for clarification

Garcia, 52, a housekeeper at the Hilton Inn, was buried Tuesday and is survived by a son and daughter, according to her obituary.