OWTU claims victory as Trinidad Government announces new multi-billion dollar guarantee request

(CMC) – The Oilfield Workers Trade Union (OWTU) Monday welcomed the decision of the Industrial Court in granting an injunction preventing the closure of the state-owned oil company, PETROTRIN, closing down and dismissing thousands of workers.

“The court would have granted an injunction to protect the workers, “OWTU president general Ancel Roget told reporters after the ruling.

The Industrial Court also dismissed a stay of its ruling as had been sought by the company and the lawyers representing the Attorney General’s Office.

But in an immediate response, Senior Counsel Reginald Armour said that the company would be filing an appeal in the Appeal Court on Tuesday.

Roget said the ruling was against the “high hand of abuse” insisting that the company and the Keith Rowley government were “simply breaking the law”.

“The Industrial Court would have delivered justice for the workers and for our judicial system. They are breaking the law. The government, the Cabinet, the board they are all breaking the law and there can be absolutely no justification anywhere for breaking the law,” he told reporters.

The company, which is said to be losing an estimated two billion dollars (One TT dollar=US$0.16 cents) annually, had already started issuing termination and voluntary separation employment package (VSEP) letters to the workers, but the ruling now means that this would have to be put on hold pending the outcome of the substantive motion.

The OWTU said it had filed the injunction preventing the company from sending home its workers, accusing it of breaching an industrial relations offence outlined in the April 3, 2018, Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) that outlined restructuring the company over an 18-month period and to form a working committee.

The union said that the MOA also paved the way for PETROTRIN to be divided into four entities and that the committee would address, resolve and agree on the four organisational structures, work processes, skills, competencies and manpower requirements which would make the company internationally competitive and ensure its survival, sustainability and profitability.

Both parties also agreed to a timetable for meetings starting in April 2018 with the enhancement of operational efficiencies, reduction of waste and the promotion of the company’s business.

Roget said that the ruling has given the union even more confidence that the company could be saved.

“We have always been confident that the company can be saved. Look we have a proposal before them to lease the entire company,” he said.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Colm Imbert said late Monday that PETROTRIN has two financing facilities “which need to be re-financed or rolled over on or about the 15th of October this year.

“They have a facility with Duetsche Bank in the amount of US$100 million and a facility with Citi Bank in the amount of US$50 million. They also have a facility with Republic bank in the amount of US$22.2 million.

“When you add up all three you get a total of US$172.2 million and when you do the conversion that is TT$1.2 billion and this letter today (from PETROTRIN) advises me as Minister of Finance that unless PETROTRIN gets government guarantees for these facilities within the next week, the company will not be able to pay its bills, and essentially will not be able to continue”

Imbert said he wanted to put the latest financial position facing the company in the public domain noting that while the Industrial Court has made a decision “restraining the company from terminating employees or offering voluntary separation packages” the hearings would take place towards the end of this month and into November.

He said he is also aware of an appeal being filed in the matter and “I would hope the court would treat with this matter in the urgency that it deserves and we will have a quick determination from the Court of Appeal ….

‘But in the interim while this litigation is taking place, I as Minister of Finance have requests for government guarantees totalling TT$1.2 billion which the company has said their banks have told them they must get within the next seven days”.