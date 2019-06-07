Over 500 accidents reported in Castries and Vieux Fort since Jan. 1, 2019: police

(PRESS RELEASE) — The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force would like to remind road users, both motor vehicular and pedestrian traffic, to adhere to traffic regulations when utilising our roadways.

A total of 503 accidents have been reported to the Traffic Units in Castries and Vieux Fort, from January 1, 2019, to date. Twenty-four of these incidents involved pedestrians, one resulting in loss of life.

In an effort to reduce traffic violations, including improper use of roads by pedestrians, there will be an all-out campaign by police to clamp down on traffic violations.

Drivers are encouraged to ensure all relevant documents with respect to insurance and licenses are up to date, as there will be no exemptions in enforcing these regulations.

We wish to thank the public for their support and continued cooperation in our efforts to foster safer road conditions for all.

