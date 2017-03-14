Over 50 offenses in Castries since city police commissioning

Over 50 offenses have been recorded in Castries since the inception of the city police in 2016.
This information was disclosed Tuesday morning during a press conference held by Mayor of Castries Peterson D. Francis.
A total of 59 offenses, including just two robberies, was reported during the period December 2016 to March 2017.
Francis told reporters: “The city police started officially on December 2016. Since then, there has been a number of success stories. While we will not blow our own trumpet, we believe that with the additional officers to be added to the current pool very soon, we will achieve part of what you want to in the City.”
The mayor however lamented the lack of effort in the push against crime.
“We all want to see a reduction in the crime rate, a reduction in robberies and other transgressions. But no one is willing to speak out against such crimes, take action, report the matters and step up by making an example out of transgressors,” he said.
The full statistics are below:
|OFFENCES COMMITTED
|STATS
|Possession of a Dangerous Weapon
|14
|Indecent exposure / urinating in a public place
|7
|Possession of a certain control drugs
|2
|Confiscation of drugs
(250 grams of cocaine handed to drugs squad)
|1
|Confiscation of liquor / vending without permit
|2
|Unlawful assault
|7
|Resisting arrest
|5
|Robbery
|2
|Threatening words
|7
|Damage to property
|2
|Stealing from person
|3
|Unlawful fighting
|2
|Disorderly behavior
|5
TOTALING 59 OFFENCES
try dispersing dem useless fools on the block , under the CDC .stop and search them every day .
Mayor shut your @$$. For 6 months now I have been calling about some jack@$$ making noise whole day. Police never show up. You think I will ever call you'll again if I see anything. Boy you mad.
You call foot give us you might benefit eventually
Waden u sound very ignorant.
Thanks for that
Mr mayor continue the good job, but as u rightly mentioned these are only REPORTED offences, trust me there are triple unreported, anyway God bless you and God bless St.Lucia.
We don't need to know about offences ur job is to stop them before they happen Mr Mayor prevention is 100% better than bragging about the cure.
People will less likely commit these offences if they know they will be caught......Bravo I say!