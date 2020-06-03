Outpatient clinics reopen at Owen King EU Hospital

Share This On:

WhatsApp Email 6 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) — As we continue in the attempt to control the spread of COVID-19, the Ministry of Health and Wellness reminds the public of the following:

1. The outpatient clinics at the Owen King EU Hospital (OKEU-H) have reopened. However, as we continue to adhere to the rules of physical distancing, visits will only be conducted by scheduled appointments.

A hospital clerk will be contacting patients with their new appointment date and time. Please adhere to your new given appointment date and be on time.

2. Visiting hours at the Owen King EU Hospital on a daily basis are limited to half an hour:

– 6:00 a.m. to 6:30 a.m.

– 12:00 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.

– Absolutely no evening visiting hours are allowed until further notice.

All persons coming to conduct business at the Owen King EU Hospital must wear a mask. Before entering the facility, the security will sanitize all hands with an alcohol-based solution.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness will continue to take the necessary measures to ensure the safety of all staff and patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.

( 0 ) ( 0 )