Outpatient clinics at OKEUH, Wellness Centre to reopen April 20 and 21

(PRESS RELEASE) — As part of the continued strategy to control the spread of COVID-19, the Ministry of Health and

Wellness informs the public of the following:

1. Visiting hours at the Owen King European Union Hospital (OKEUH) on a daily basis are limited to half an hour: 6 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. Absolutely no evening visiting hours are allowed until further notice.

2. Effective, Monday, April 20, 2020, all outpatient clinics at the Owen King EU Hospital will reopen. However, as we continue to adhere to the rules of physical distancing, visits will only be conducted by scheduled appointments. A hospital clerk will be contacting you with your new appointment. Please adhere to your new given appointment date and be on time.

3. All elective and day surgeries remain suspended until further notice. Nonetheless, emergency surgeries will continue.

4. Effective Tuesday, April 21, 2020, outpatient clinics at the Saint Lucia National Mental Wellness Centre will reopen. Patients and family members are kindly asked to adhere to scheduled appointments.

Please note that all persons coming to conduct business at the Owen King EU Hospital and the Saint Lucia National Mental Wellness Centre during this COVID-19 pandemic must adhere to the rules.

Management encourages the public to wear a mask when visiting the hospitals.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness will continue to take the necessary measures to ensure the safety of all staff and patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.