“Our universe has shaken us to awaken us” — Minister Bradley Felix on COVID-19

Share This On:

Share Pin 0 Shares

(St. Lucia News Online) — While calling for the public’s support for this Sunday’s telethon, Parliamentary Representative for Choiseul Bradley Felix also spoke briefly about the spiritual lessons that can be learned from the impact of COVID-19.

In a video statement published on his official Facebook page on Friday, Felix said: “Our universe has shaken us to awaken us.”

“I hope when tomorrow reality dawns, our consciousness will also be aroused towards the people and things we take for granted,” he said, adding, “My brothers and sisters, stay safe, protect your family, and keep the faith.”

Meanwhile, the virtual National COVID-19 Response Telethon takes place this Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. It will broadcast live on the National Television Network (NTN) and other media houses islandwide.

Regarding the telethon, Felix, who is also the minister for commerce, industry, investment, enterprise development and consumer affairs, said: “As we continue to honor our frontline responders and service providers, I implore everyone, near and far, especially the business community, to support this Sunday’s National COVID-19 Response Telethon.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT THE TELETHON