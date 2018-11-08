Organisers getting ready for 2019 edition of DASH Independence Colour Run

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – The wheels are in motion for the 5th annual and most colourful event on Saint Lucia’s independence calendar – DASH.

This year’s event is expected to literally bring life and colour to the island’s 40th independence celebrations – creating an atmosphere where generations come together in a fun-filled environment that cements the bonds between generations for a worthy cause.

DAHS, established on the island’s annual independence calendar of events, has grown exponentially over the years with participants looking forward to fun, purpose and family.

This past week, the organizing committee of the event met with Dr. Kim Gardner and her team from the Child Development and Guidance Centre (CDGC) which has been the charity of focus for the event from inception to discuss the new challenges and commitments to be undertaken post February 2019.

These discussions are crucial to the planning and execution of the DASHing event as organisers renew a more personal connection to the cause and those who benefit most from the undertaking.

The CDGC is the only multi-disciplinary developmental assessment centre on the island and continues to express gratitude to the donating public who help to keep the spirit of the organisation and most importantly its patients alive. Just over 40 percent of Centre’s budget is covered by a governmental subvention so donations from the public and other institutions are paramount to continuing to provide the much-needed service to the island.

The committee used the opportunity to gauge the needs of the centre with a view to planning the type and extent of donations – financial and otherwise. Saint Lucia continues to realise an increasing number of cases of children affected by developmental disabilities as a result of various causes.

Dr. Gardner expressed her gratitude to the committee for continuing to choose the organization as their main beneficiary.

This year’s donation will be used for scholarships as has been done in the past.