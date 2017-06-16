Organisers concerned about lack of interest in Vieux-Fort carnival

There has been a lack of interest in carnival in Vieux-Fort over the years among residents.

That’s according to revelers and the organisers of carnival in Vieux-Fort.

The situation is of grave concern to the organisers of this year’s carnival celebrations in Vieux-Fort who are pondering what should be done to revive the interest of carnival in the community.

The evidence of this lack of interest in Vieux-Fort carnival is quite glaring. Two attempts were made to launch carnival in Vieux-Fort this month, but both flopped. And what is more annoying to many, is that rather than supporting their own, Vieux-Fortians instead attended the launching of carnival in Micoud last Sunday, the same day the Vieux-Fort Carnival Committee held their launch in Vieux-Fort.

This reporter caught up with a Vieux-Fortian at the event in Micoud, who explained why she did not attend the launching of carnival in Vieux-Fort.

“Activities in Vieux-Fort do not make sense….There is too much fight down and politics in Vieux-Fort… and it has gotten worst recently,” she told St. Lucia News Online (SNO).

Another attempt will be made later this month to try to attract Vieux-Fortians to come and have a glimpse of the carnival costumes which will be on display this year.

In a few interviews last year with Nyola Prescott, chairperson of the Vieux-Fort Carnival committee, she said encouraging Vieux-Fortians to support carnival activities in Vieux-Fort is not an easy task.

Andrea “Yellow” Jn. Baptiste, band leader of “Two Dayz of Peace”, said a number of factors have contributed to the decline in the interest of carnival in Vieux-Fort over the years. He identified some of these as a lack of money in the hands of the public, poor public relations on the part of the organisers, a culture of Vieux-Fortians refusing to support their own, and politics.

‘The public is complaining that they don’t have money… It’s rough with everybody,” he lamented.

He added that he has sent many letters to various business houses and organisations seeking sponsorship for his band, but to no avail.

“They would tell me your party has just won the elections, go and check them….” Jn. Baptiste said.

He has made a clarion call for Vieux-Fortians to come out and support carnival activities in Vieux-Fort.

“We need the public support to make carnival a success in Vieux-Fort. We cannot do it without you…” he said.