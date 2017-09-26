Organisation launches ‘Books for Dominica’ campaign

The news from Dominica is heartbreaking.

On September 18 a direct hit by Hurricane Maria, a Category 5 monster packing 160-mph winds and two feet of rain, took down the island’s power, water, and communications infrastructure, and grievously wounded roads, bridges, businesses, homes—and schools.

Many Hands supporters have been asking about disaster relief for Dominica. The Resource Foundation is an organization we trust to provide assistance where it’s needed.

Today we are launching the Books for Dominica campaign to restore school lending libraries that have been battered by wind damage, flooding, and mudslides. Since 2007, Hands has created/rejuvenated 85 school libraries on Dominica, sending 85,845 books and reaching 11,660 children who have become “hooked on reading.” We will not allow a hurricane to halt the progress of Dominican children—please stand with us to keep the light of literacy burning brightly on Dominica.

Please donate today to our Books for Dominica campaign to restore the school libraries of Dominica.

