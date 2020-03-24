Don't Miss
The partial scale down of all non-essential economic and social activities for a two-week period begins Monday, March 23 until Sunday, April 5, 2020. — Government of Saint Lucia

Opposition leader laments continued closure of George Charles Boulevard Comfort Station

By St Lucia News Online
March 24, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share2
2 Shares

Pierre

(St Lucia News Online) – In light of the dreaded coronavirus, which Saint Lucia has three positive cases of, opposition leader, Philip J. Pierre is lamenting that the fact that George Charles Boulevard Comfort Station remains closed for several month.

He said several pleas on the matter have been made to the Castries City Council but to no avail.

“The health experts recommend washing hands frequently as a means of reducing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said. “However, the people of George Charles Boulevard cannot use their comfort station to follow the proposed guidelines. They also need the facility to maintain safe and proper hygienic practices.”

He made a plea to the government to reopen the facility as soon as possible.

“I am once more pleading to the government to have some compassion on residents of the George Charles Boulevard and to take all necessary steps to have the facilities reopened at the earliest possible time,” Pierre stated.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share2
2 Shares
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.