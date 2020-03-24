Opposition leader laments continued closure of George Charles Boulevard Comfort Station

Share This On:

(St Lucia News Online) – In light of the dreaded coronavirus, which Saint Lucia has three positive cases of, opposition leader, Philip J. Pierre is lamenting that the fact that George Charles Boulevard Comfort Station remains closed for several month.

He said several pleas on the matter have been made to the Castries City Council but to no avail.

“The health experts recommend washing hands frequently as a means of reducing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said. “However, the people of George Charles Boulevard cannot use their comfort station to follow the proposed guidelines. They also need the facility to maintain safe and proper hygienic practices.”

He made a plea to the government to reopen the facility as soon as possible.

“I am once more pleading to the government to have some compassion on residents of the George Charles Boulevard and to take all necessary steps to have the facilities reopened at the earliest possible time,” Pierre stated.

