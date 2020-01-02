Don't Miss
Opposition leader congratulates Kersandra Edwards

By SNO Staff
January 2, 2020

Edwards (left) and Pierre

(SNO) — Opposition Leader Philip J. Pierre has congratulated Saint Lucian Kersandra Edwards for taking home the Miss Caribbean Talented Teen crown at the pageant’s 41st staging in St. Kitts & Nevis.

He said she has done Saint Lucia proud.

“I wish to offer congratulations to Kersandra Edwards who won Miss Caribbean Talented Teen pageant…” he wrote on social media giant, Facebook. “You did our country, St. Lucia proud!”

The Haynes Smith Miss Caribbean Pageant took place on December 30.

Participants from across the Caribbean competed in the event.

Second runner-up was Miss USVI, while Miss St. Maarten took the first runner-up spot.

The Haynes Smith Miss Caribbean Pageant is a premier regional competition.

Headline News

