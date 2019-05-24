OPIC Acting President and CEO Bohigian leads delegation to St. Lucia 

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) — David Bohigian, Acting President and Chief Executive Officer of the Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC), the U.S. Government’s development finance institution, visited St. Lucia, where he met with Prime Minister Allen Chastanet and other senior government officials to discuss opportunities for U.S. investment in infrastructure, energy, water, and women’s empowerment as well as strengthen security cooperation in the region.

During his visit, Bohigian toured St. Lucia’s main point of entry, Vieux Fort, and Cul-de-Sac Bay, home to a crude oil marine terminal operated by Texas-based, Buckeye Global Marine Terminals.

“St. Lucia and its Caribbean neighbors are critical partners in the United States’ mission support a more prosperous, secure Western Hemisphere,” said Bohigian. “OPIC is committed to enhancing its engagement with the Caribbean to catalyze private sector investment, create economic opportunities that empower communities, and foster stability across the region.”

Bohigian led the OPIC delegation to the Caribbean to explore investment opportunities with countries who are key partners in fostering stability and security in the Western Hemisphere. St. Lucia was the final stop of a five-country tour of the Caribbean that has included stops in the Bahamas, Jamaica, Haiti, and the Dominican Republic.

OPIC’s current portfolio in the Caribbean includes more than $250 million invested across projects ranging from small business lending, power generation, agriculture, and low-income mortgage lending.

At a meeting with Caribbean leaders to discuss trade, energy investment, and security concerns, President Trump reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to working with its partners in the region to foster economic growth, counter predatory investment practices, and strengthen security cooperation.

