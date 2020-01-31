Don't Miss
Add St. Lucia News Online on Whatsapp +1758 712 6700; get major headlines and source us with news tips, photos, and videos

Opening of U.S. Embassy’s 2020 Youth Ambassadors Program applications

By US Embassy
January 31, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share3
3 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) – The U.S. Embassy is proud to announce the opening of the application process for the 2020 Youth Ambassadors program. The program brings together motivated secondary school students between 15 and 18 years of age and adult mentors committed to public service and improving community.

The selected students will engage in workshops, community service activities, team building exercises, meetings with community leaders, and home stays with American families. Upon their return home, the students apply what they have learned to implement projects that serve needs in their communities. It is mandatory for the students to have at least one year of high school remaining. The adult mentors will assume the important responsibility of accompanying and guiding youth through their experience and motivate the youth to be active participants before, during and after the exchange.

 

For more information about the Youth Ambassador Program and instructions on how to apply as a student or a mentor, visit the U.S. Embassy’s website at www.bb.usembassy.gov.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share3
3 Shares

More Youth/Education Stories

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.