Opening of Sexual and Reproductive Health clinic

(PRESS RELEASE) – Please note that management of St. Lucia Planned Parenthood Association (Family Planning) located at 21 Jeremie Street opposite Morne Du Don bus stand, will be opening its Sexual and Reproductive Health clinic with following hours; Monday to Friday 8:30am to 12:30pm .
This decision was made to help the national effort to combat the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Please be guided accordingly.
Health
Limited Sexual and Reproductive clinic services