Open letter to Education Minister Dr. Gale Rigobert from past local medical student

Dear Dr. Gale Rigobert: I saw your speech on the medical schools in St. Lucia and I am writing to ask whether you or anyone else in power has any intention of helping the students who were/are enrolled in those schools.
You see, I am a past student of one of the schools that you so casually dismissed. I am writing this as an open letter because there are so many of us being affected.
A few years ago, I attended one of these schools out of necessity. You see, I always wanted to study medicine and as a quite frankly, broke, young person, attending one of these schools seemed to be a blessing in disguise because I would only have to pay for tuition and not room and board.
I undertook the gruelling programme, gladly endured the sleepless nights, the hard hours, the difficult classes, the thankless, sometimes angry patients who were not happy to have students accompanying their doctors and observing them, all in the hopes that I would some day have my degree in hand and be able to serve my country and pay off my debts.
That day came and I received my certificate, got to put on my gown and shake the Dean’s hand and thank him for handing me that piece of paper I had worked myself to the bone for.
You can probably imagine that it came as no small disappointment when I went to the ministry to see what kinds of opportunites were available for me, only to be told that my degree was essentially worthless because the ministry was cracking down on my school and others like it.
I have to wonder, why it is that Spartan was afforded nearly 40 years to obtain its accreditation, of which it is still only partially accredited, while my school and the two others like it were only afforded a few years to obtain the same accreditation?
Now I watched you on the news and I grew confused because I received the letter from the ECFMG which stated in part: “For students/graduates of a medical school to be eligible to apply to ECFMG for ECFMG Certification, ECFMG must have, among other things, confirmation from the appropriate ministry in the medical school’s host country that the medical school is recognized as a medical school by the ministry.”
From this I gathered that the main reason students are no longer allowed to apply for ECFMG certification is because the body was advised that the ministry no longer recognises the school. From what you said on the news, it sounded like you would have the public believe that the ECFMG is an accrediting body, which in fact it is not, it is simply a body which allows students to apply for the United States medical licensing exam.
I am not pointing fingers or passing blame, I am simply pointing out how some of your statements could have appeared misleading and even more damaging.
So without approval from the school, we are not eligible to apply to ECFMG but as far as the ministry is concerned, from what I was told, without being eligible to apply to ECFMG, we are not recognised by the ministry. It appears to be a lose-lose situation for us no matter how you look at it.
In closing, I would like to stress again the fact that Spartan was allowed almost four decades to obtain accreditation from CAAM-HP while the other schools were allowed less than half that amount of time, and that Spartan’s accreditation, according to the CAAM-HP website, is not even full accreditation and is partial accreditation.
I would like to inquire as to whether the ministry has any intention of helping people like me who are in massive amounts of debt with what appears to be a hopeless future.
Many of my past classmates are also locals and we voted for the UWP to come into power last year because we believed the campaign promises that said you would improve the country. I hope that you and those who also hold our lives in your hands do not let us down.
Yours sincerely,
Hopeless but not Defeated.
Before applying for any school in yr country or out please do a thorough research . I did so before I applied and asked alot of questions before I signed any document.
Wow, so many heartless people in the comments, I hope it doesn't happen, but if we hear about a medical student committing suicide, will your conscience be clear?
THE UNDERLYING SOURCE OF THE START OF THIS PROBLEM IS THE FACT THAT ST LUCIA DOES NOT HAVE AN ACCREDITING BODY...EVERY CARIBBEAN COUNTRY WITH MEDICAL SCHOOLS HAS ONE EXCEPT ST LUCIA...HAVING A GOVERNMENT CHARTER TO OPERATE YOUR BUSINESS IS NOT ENOUGH...SCHOOLS NEED A BODY TO ACCREDIT AND ALLOW ALL THE GRADUATES TO PRACTISE MEDICINE IN THE HOST COUNTRY(ST LUCIA)...HOW IN GOD'S NAME THE SCHOOLS EVEN HAD PERMISSION TO HAVE RECOGNITION BY ECFMG IS A GROSS OVERSIGHT...HOWEVER, ECFMG CAUGHT ON AND WAS WARNING ST LUCIA TO EITHER GET THEIR OWN ACCREDITATION BODY (BUT SINCE THEY’RE TOO SCARED TO TAKE ON THE RESPONSIBILTY..THEY LEFT THAT TO CAAMHP)...THE SUMMARY IS ST LUCIA...AND I REPEAT ST LUCIA.. HAS FRAUDULENTLY ALLOWED THE OPERATION OF MEDICAL SCHOOLS ON THE ISLAND BY NOT HAVING AN ACCREDITATION BODY...
CAAMHP IS FAIRLY NEW AND CAME INTO ACTIVE EXISTENCE IN 2003...SPARTAN HAS EXISTED BEFORE CAAMHP, THEY ARE HERE SINCE 1980 ON THIS ISLAND, ST GEORGE'S SINCE 1977, ROSS 1978..SO THEY ARE OLDER THAN THE BODY ITSELF...
All this means is that ST LUCIA ALLOWED MEDICAL SCHOOLS TO OPERATE without the SANCTION OF AN ACCREDITING LOCAL BODY, SINCE BEFORE THE TIME CAAMHP CAME INTO EXISTENCE..AND THEY NEVER BOTHER TO FIX IT...NOW THAT ECFMG HAS PRESSURED THEM THEY ARE PUSHING THE SOLE RESPONSIBILITY OF ACCREDITATION ON CAAMHP...
IF THEY HAD AN ACCREDITATION BODY THE SCHOOLS WOULD HAVE REGULARIZE AND BE KEPT IN LINE, THEY WOULD HAVE BEEN ABLE TO WATCH OVER THEM AND ENSURED THAT THEY RAN THE SCHOOLS WELL TO SUIT ALL HIGH STANDARDS THEY WERE LOOKING FOR...
THEY ARE ALL TO BLAME, AND NOW EVERYONE WILL SUFFER...WHILST OTHER ISLANDS ARE WORKING HARD TO KEEP THEIR INVESTORS TO ENSURE THEY ARE IN LINE AND TO STIMULATE GROWTH FOR THE PPL...
GET IT TOGETHER ST LUCIA!!..LEARN TO LEAD IN MEDICAL EDUCATION AND NOT FOLLOW..YOUR CHILDREN ARE TIRED OF SWEEPING, MOPPING AND MAKING THE BEDS IN HOTELS..A NEW PATH SHOULD BE CHARTERED IN HEALTH CARE AND MEDICAL EDUCATION NOT ONLY HOTEL HOSPITALITY!
///
THE UNDERLYING SOURCE OF THE START OF THIS PROBLEM IS THE FACT THAT ST LUCIA DOES NOT HAVE AN ACCREDITING BODY...EVERY CARIBBEAN COUNTRY WITH MEDICAL SCHOOLS HAS ONE EXCEPT ST LUCIA...HAVING A GOVERNMENT CHARTER TO OPERATE YOUR BUSINESS IS NOT ENOUGH...SCHOOLS NEED A BODY TO ACCREDIT AND ALLOW ALL THE GRADUATES TO PRACTISE MEDICINE IN THE HOST COUNTRY(ST LUCIA)...
HOW IN GOD'S NAME THE SCHOOLS EVEN HAD PERMISSION TO HAVE RECOGNITION BY ECFMG IS A GROSS OVERSIGHT...HOWEVER, ECFMG CAUGHT ON AND WAS WARNING ST LUCIA TO EITHER GET THEIR OWN ACCREDITATION BODY (BUT SINCE THEY’RE TOO SCARED TO TAKE ON THE RESPONSIBILTY..THEY LEFT THAT TO CAAMHP)...THE SUMMARY IS ST LUCIA...AND I REPEAT ST LUCIA.. HAS FRAUDULENTLY ALLOWED THE OPERATION OF MEDICAL SCHOOLS ON THE ISLAND BY NOT HAVING AN ACCREDITATION BODY...AND THIS STARTED SINCE 1980!
CAAMHP IS FAIRLY NEW AND CAME INTO ACTIVE EXISTENCE IN 2003...SPARTAN HAS EXISTED BEFORE CAAMHP, THEY ARE HERE SINCE 1980 ON THIS ISLAND, ST GEORGE'S SINCE 1977, ROSS 1978..SO THEY ARE OLDER THAN THE BODY ITSELF...
All this means is that ST LUCIA ALLOWED MEDICAL SCHOOLS TO OPERATE without the SANCTION OF AN ACCREDITING LOCAL BODY, SINCE BEFORE THE TIME CAAMHP CAME INTO EXISTENCE..AND THEY NEVER BOTHER TO FIX IT...NOW THAT ECFMG HAS PRESSURED THEM THEY ARE PUSHING THE SOLE RESPONSIBILITY OF ACCREDITATION ON CAAMHP...
IF THEY HAD AN ACCREDITATION BODY THE SCHOOLS WOULD HAVE REGULARIZE AND BE KEPT IN LINE, THEY WOULD HAVE BEEN ABLE TO WATCH OVER THEM AND ENSURED THAT THEY RAN THE SCHOOLS WELL TO SUIT ALL HIGH STANDARDS THEY WERE LOOKING FOR...
THEY ARE ALL TO BLAME, AND NOW EVERYONE WILL SUFFER...WHILST OTHER ISLANDS ARE WORKING HARD TO KEEP THEIR INVESTORS TO ENSURE THEY ARE IN LINE AND TO STIMULATE GROWTH FOR THE PPL...
GET IT TOGETHER ST LUCIA!!..LEARN TO LEAD IN MEDICAL EDUCATION AND NOT FOLLOW..YOUR CHILDREN ARE TIRED OF SWEEPING, MOPPING AND MAKING THE BEDS IN HOTELS..A NEW PATH SHOULD BE CHARTERED IN HEALTH CARE AND MEDICAL EDUCATION NOT ONLY HOTEL HOSPITALITY!
It's sad this person is blaming the government for an internal problem with the school. Dear student, the problems with ECFMG AND YOUR SCHOOL was one which already gave problems for you to gain employment after graduation.
Medicine isn't all glamour and finding a job after medical school isn't guaranteed. You should ask your fellow colleagues.
A favor was granted to you lot by having the school pull up its socks ASAP bc sweetheart,
1. You wouldn't be able to practice with your school being unaccredited, especially having issues with ECFMG (say bye bye to a job)
2. UWI is cracking up on its matriculation numbers plus Cuban grads are at an al time high which means you're at the bottom of the barrel - harsh reality
3. USMLEs may save you but your schools issue with ECFMG makes it even more grim
4. Spartan didn't get 40 years to get accreditation so stop your high horse bullshit.
Spartan and your school underwent the same accreditation process and your school failed.
5. If you were as smart as you portrayed you'd read on the accreditation process and most schools get a provisiona for a certain number of years in order to perfect what the board is looking for. You school did not come close hence DENIED accreditation.
Had they not been hasty with it then maybe...
6.stop blaming the government for your schools shortcomings. You had the opportunity to transfer to spartan when they got initially denied by CAAMHP but you chose to stay.
It's sad that you can't seem to be able to understand what is being said.
I didn't see anywhere in the letter that the person thought it was all glamor and a job was guaranteed, read it again, the issue is they're being told the degree is useless.
The issues with ECFMG are BECAUSE the government said no. How did Spartan say in operation for so long without accreditation (which they only got in 2013), because the government allowed them to.
They didn't say it took 40 years, they said almost, look at it's age, it's 37 years old and only 4 years ago they got PARTIAL accreditation. I don't see the person blaming the government, they're asking if there is a solution.
You could've been a lot less condescending with that, don't you think?
Put yourself in a young student's shoes and have some empathy. How many schools here are even accredited? Nobody talks about this, the issue has had almost zero spotlight over the years and yet here you are you're talking like its expected that they would be knowledgeable about all the nonsense that is being tackled right now.
I agree with you and I"m sure that person is one of those that is always happy when misfortune falls on others. I'm sure reading about what happened and how hopeless the person is was the highlight of their night because other people are facing something difficult. Those types of people, those that rejoice when others are in trouble, are disgusting.
Oh plz.. who the hell want to go to spartan thats banned/ black listed in so many states.. do your research chpz
Hahaha...funny....foolish st Lucian depending on politician .....it is very very sad and I hope from now on u do not depend on politician .....god is the answer to every situation
Did you actually UNDERSTAND the contents of the letter???
NEVER bank or rely on a politician promise ...EVER ...sad u learned that the hard way .... their promises are to get them elected ... once in power ... the paradigm changes. ..😣
They were screwed no matter what government was in power, look at those kids that went to Venezuela, they're no better off.
It's time for LPM to step up it's game!
This government got in power with hopeless promise that cannot be fulfilled omg
They left because of the incompetence of this damn government. No consideration for students and other people who make a living off that school.
Agreed! There are lots of landlords in the Ceader Heights/ LaTourney areas that will take a hit. Massey stores as well because these students patronize this particular business frequently.
I applaud this, I'm in the same situation myself, except I am not a local, my family migrated here in 2000 and I thought this was the perfect opportunity for me, especially since Dr Stephenson King himself advised my family that it would be in my best interest to attend the school. I have been considering reaching out the the media back home America, I'm sure a network like CNN would find this interesting.
lol you're full of s..!
You'd be the laughing stock in America btw!
Good luck with that
Yes, because people wasting money on trying to get an education in a foreign country only to be told they wasted time, money and effort is just hilarious to you. You must be one of those sad people who are happy when things go wrong for others. I pity you.
That's the same thing I was asking the other day, how come spartan (established 1980) had so long to get accreditation, they only got the partial in 2013, but these younger schools were being rushed to do the same in a riduculously short amount of time. I hope the government has plans to at least help them out.
Accreditation was not really mandatory back then (dad but true). new rules are coming up for medical schools that require them to be accredited so now every one of them is rushing to do it. Some succeed some fail
What nonsense. Why didn't you include your name you labour hack. The School chose to live. They had an option.
Why you want the person to put their name, you're posting as "anonymous" why can't they? And read the letter, they didn't say which school, but you jumping on Atlantic already. Not everybody that says something that is even remotely related to politics is a "labor hack".
Thank you, Nuzu.