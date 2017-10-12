One-way traffic flow from Castries into Cedars Road

(POLICE NOTICE) – The Royal St. Lucia Police Force wishes to advise the motoring public that traffic along Cedars Road, Castries through to Water Works Road, Castries, will be accommodated in one direction, that is, from Castries into Cedars Road, today, Thursday, October 12, 2017, from 3:00 p.m. onwards, to facilitate the annual awards ceremony at the St. Joseph’s Convent.

Vehicular access from Sunbuilt into Cedars will be prohibited during this time.

Commuters are therefore asked to utilize alternative routes, and await further notice relating to the reopening of the said road.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.