Hot dogs recalled may contain pieces of metal

By Zlati Meyer, USA TODAY
May 21, 2019

(USA TODAY) — A few days before Memorial Day weekend, the unofficial start of the grilling season, Vienna Beef has recalled 2,030 pounds of beef hot dogs out of concerns they might contain pieces of metal.

The 126-year-old Chicago-based business realized the problem and reported it to the the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, the USDA said on its website.

The 203 10-pound packages of beef frankfurters were sold to restaurants in Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin and were not available directly to consumers through supermarkets or online grocery stores, Vienna Beef’s vice president of marketing Tom McGlade said.

He added the company was able to collect all the impacted hot dog packages, but the USDA recall notice indicates government food-safety officials are “concerned that some product may be in food service refrigerators or freezers.”

The Food Safety and Inspection Service could not be reached immediately for comment.

