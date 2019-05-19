One million Game of Thrones fans sign petition to rewrite final season

(THE VERGE) — As fans prepare for the longest night — a world without Game of Thrones — many are still hanging on for dear life.

A petition to remake the controversial final season has crossed a million signatures on Change.org, and is currently featured on the site’s front page above real causes, like asking CVS to donate food instead of throwing it in the trash.

“David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have proven themselves to be woefully incompetent writers,” the petition says. “This series deserves a final season that makes sense.”

Yes — it’s obviously a hopeless gesture of frustration and not a real effort for change, and even Dylan, the petition’s creator, admits its folly.

In a follow-up post on May 17th, Dylan says “I don’t think people can reasonably expect HBO to completely remake the season” (duh), and then quotes The Joker, saying it’s about sending a message of “frustration and disappointment.”

But why so serious?

“There is so much awful crap going on in the world, people like me need to escape into things like Star Wars and Game of Thrones,” Dylan writes. “We fans invested a wealth of passion and time into this series.”

At the time of writing, Dylan had not heard back from HBO about plans to remake one of the most expensive shows in television history.

