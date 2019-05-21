“One last chance” to get Brexit done, says British PM Theresa May

(BBC) — Theresa May has told MPs they have “one last chance” to deliver Brexit, as she set out a “new Brexit deal”.

MPs will get a vote on whether to hold another referendum if they back the EU Withdrawal Agreement Bill, she said.

The bill also contains new guarantees on workers’ rights, environmental protections and the Irish backstop as well a customs “compromise”.

If MPs reject the bill, she warned them a negotiated exit would be “dead in the water” and Brexit could be stopped.

MPs have rejected the withdrawal agreement negotiated with the EU three times.

In what is seen as a last roll of the dice, Mrs May is now bringing the Withdrawal Agreement Bill – legislation required to bring the agreement into UK law – to Parliament in early June.

In a speech in London, the prime minister said the deadlock over Brexit was having a “corrosive” impact on British politics and stopping progress in other areas.

“We are making a new offer to find common ground in Parliament,” she said. “That is the only way to deliver Brexit.”

