One injured in Castries accident

By SNO Staff
October 6, 2017
One person sustained injuries during a motor vehicle accident in central Castries Friday morning.

The victim, Melissa Pamphile, 28, of Castries, sustained a broken right leg as a result of a collision between a motorcycle and a vehicle on Marian Street, minutes after midnight.

Pamphile was transported to Victoria Hospital via ambulance in stable condition.

  1. sharon terrell
    October 6, 2017 at 4:09 PM

    My people slow down,yield the right away to one another when driving be courteous on our roads,pay attention to you'll seroundings,be alert at all times SLOW DOWN,SLOW DOWN.Am happy no one died love you'll.

