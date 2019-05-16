One individual shot, firearm, drugs recovered in Gros Islet police operation

Four individuals have been arrested — one sustaining gunshot wounds — during a police operation on Thursday, May 16 in Grand Riviere, Gros Islet which netted a firearm, ammunition and drugs, according to a police press release.

Police said a 9mm Beretta pistol, 14 rounds of ammunition and a “quantity of illicit drugs” were recovered during a search of a residence in Grand Riviere, Gros Islet, around 5:30 a.m.

As a result, four individuals were arrested with one sustaining gunshot injuries during apprehension, police said.

The injured suspect has been hospitalised in stable condition, while the other suspects are in police custody and charges are expected to be laid shortly, police said.

“Further information regarding the progress of this operation will be made available at the soonest,” the release said.

