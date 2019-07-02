Don't Miss
Add St. Lucia News Online on Whatsapp for headlines +1758 712 6700!

One in custody in connection with Millet killing

By St. Lucia News Online
July 2, 2019

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share23
23 Shares

Police have detained one individual in connection with the killing of a Millet resident, according to a police press release.

Police said Camillus Emmanus, 40, of Tete Chemin, Millet was found with stab wounds about his body, at his residence, on Monday, July 1, 2019. Officers responded to the report at 7:10 a.m.

Police said Emmanus was pronounced dead on the scene by a medical practitioner and that a post-mortem examination is scheduled for Tuesday, July 2, 2019.

“Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the nearest Police Station or the Crime Hotline at 45-CRIME (4527463),” the release added.

(2)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share23
23 Shares
Copyright 2019 St. Lucia News Online. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.