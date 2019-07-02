One in custody in connection with Millet killing

Police have detained one individual in connection with the killing of a Millet resident, according to a police press release.

Police said Camillus Emmanus, 40, of Tete Chemin, Millet was found with stab wounds about his body, at his residence, on Monday, July 1, 2019. Officers responded to the report at 7:10 a.m.

Police said Emmanus was pronounced dead on the scene by a medical practitioner and that a post-mortem examination is scheduled for Tuesday, July 2, 2019.

“Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the nearest Police Station or the Crime Hotline at 45-CRIME (4527463),” the release added.

