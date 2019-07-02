One in custody in connection with killing of Soufriere businessman

One individual has been detained as police continue to investigate the shooting of businessman Ison St. John in Fond St. Jacques, Soufriere.

No further information was provided by the police press release other than “one individual is in police custody in relation to this incident”.

According to police, on Saturday, June 29, 2019, about 1:45 a.m., officers attached to the Soufriere Police Station responded to a report of a shooting at Fond St. Jacques, Soufriere.

Police said masked individuals armed with firearms allegedly entered a business establishment in Fond St. Jacques, Soufriere.

“It is believed a confrontation occurred between the individuals and the proprietor, resulting in a gunshot being fired in the direction of thirty seven (37) year old Ison St. John, causing injury to his chest. He was pronounced dead by a medical practitioner at the scene. Ison St. John was a resident of Fond St. Jacques, Soufriere, but originally of Canaries,” the press release stated.

“A post mortem examination is scheduled for a later date. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the nearest Police Station or the Crime Hotline at 45-CRIME (4527463),” the release added.

