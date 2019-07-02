One in custody in connection with killing of Soufriere businessman

Share This On:
One individual has been detained as police continue to investigate the shooting of businessman Ison St. John in Fond St. Jacques, Soufriere.
No further information was provided by the police press release other than “one individual is in police custody in relation to this incident”.
According to police, on Saturday, June 29, 2019, about 1:45 a.m., officers attached to the Soufriere Police Station responded to a report of a shooting at Fond St. Jacques, Soufriere.
Police said masked individuals armed with firearms allegedly entered a business establishment in Fond St. Jacques, Soufriere.
“It is believed a confrontation occurred between the individuals and the proprietor, resulting in a gunshot being fired in the direction of thirty seven (37) year old Ison St. John, causing injury to his chest. He was pronounced dead by a medical practitioner at the scene. Ison St. John was a resident of Fond St. Jacques, Soufriere, but originally of Canaries,” the press release stated.
“A post mortem examination is scheduled for a later date. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the nearest Police Station or the Crime Hotline at 45-CRIME (4527463),” the release added.
PRESS RELEASE
The Grande Riviere Church of the Nazarene in Gros Islet will be hosting a health fair, open to the general public on Saturday July 6, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on the church grounds at the entrance to Piat. Health professionals will be on hand to offer free services like Eye Examinations, Blood Pressure and Blood Glucose Monitoring, Counselling for HIV, Analysis of Your Body Mass Index, Exercise Demonstrations, Vector Control and Food Safety Management.
As a goodwill gesture, the church is offering these free services to the community, and looks forward to seeing thousands of people take advantage of these offerings. Your health is a very precious gift from God, and the cost of health-care is rising almost daily, so come and check your health before it is too late. Men especially are being encouraged to come out for a check-up. It’s all happening this Saturday at the Grande Riviere Church of the Nazarene.
For more info please contact Pastor Alvin Paul @ 714 8218 or
Sr, Lorna @ 484 1925