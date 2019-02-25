One in custody for Bagatelle homicide

Share This On:

Pin +1 Share 53 Shares

(SNO) — A Guyanese national is dead following a stabbing incident in Bagatelle, Castries on Sunday afternoon, and one person is in custody assisting with investigations.

The victim has been identified as 26-year-old Michael Pooran, originally from Guyana but living in Bagatelle.

According to a press release, police officers attached to the Marchand Police Station responded to the incident at 5 a.m.

Pooran reportedly sustained several stab wounds during an alleged altercation.

He was transported by ambulance to Victoria Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.