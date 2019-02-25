Don't Miss
Happy Independence to all Saint Lucians at home and abroad! – From the management of St. Lucia News Online

One in custody for Bagatelle homicide

By SNO Staff
February 25, 2019

 Share This On:

Share53
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share
53 Shares

Michael Pooran in this 2014 wedding day photo (Facebook)

(SNO) — A Guyanese national is dead following a stabbing incident in Bagatelle, Castries on Sunday afternoon, and one person is in custody assisting with investigations.

The victim has been identified as 26-year-old Michael Pooran, originally from Guyana but living in Bagatelle.

According to a press release, police officers attached to the Marchand Police Station responded to the incident at 5 a.m.

Pooran reportedly sustained several stab wounds during an alleged altercation.

He was transported by ambulance to Victoria Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

 

(1)(4)
Copyright 2019 St. Lucia News Online. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.