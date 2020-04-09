One hundred Italian doctors have died of virus — medics

Share This On:
(AFP) — One hundred Italian doctors have died because of the novel coronavirus since the pandemic reached the Mediterranean country in February, Italy’s FNOMCeO health association said on Thursday.
“The number of doctors who have died because of COVID-19 is 100 — perhaps even 101 at the moment, unfortunately,” a FNOMCeO spokesman told AFP.
The toll includes retired doctors the government began calling in a month ago to help fight a coronavirus that has officially claimed a world-topping 17,669 lives in Italy.
Italian media reports estimate that 30 nurses and nursing assistance have also died of COVID-19.
“We can longer allow our doctors, our health workers, to be sent to fight without any protection against the virus,” FNOMCeO president Filippo Anelli said on the association’s website.
“It is an unfair fight.”
Rome’s ISS public health institute estimates that 10 per cent of those infected with the novel coronavirus in Italy work in health care.
International News
- Novavax to start human trial for novel coronavirus vaccine
- Coronavirus woes force famous Hong Kong snake restaurant to shut
- Doctor arrested for allegedly choking teen girl over social distancing
- Simulation shows how a cough can spread coronavirus in supermarkets
- 3 UK nurses forced to wear trash bags during gear shortage get coronavirus
- Virus won’t go away with warm weather, scientists say
- Coronavirus fuels a surge in fake medicines
- US charges 2 with terror crimes over threats to spread coronavirus