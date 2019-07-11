Don't Miss
Suspect allegedly stabbed Gros Islet man and ‘twisted knife’; 16-Y-O female in custody

By St. Lucia News Online
July 11, 2019

Marley Williams

A 16-year-old female is currently in police custody being questioned in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 26-year-old Gros Islet man.

The deceased has been identified as Marley Williams, also known as Moon Head.

Reports are that Williams was stabbed at about 9 a.m. on Marie Therese Street in Gros Islet.

It is alleged that Williams and the 16-year-old female had a prior altercation before he was attacked and stabbed to death.

“The suspect walked up to him and stabbed him with a knife which the suspect twisted,” a law enforcement source told St. Lucia News Online.

“Apparently the suspect and the guy had issues before,” the source added.

The teen is currently assisting police with their investigations. And reports are that the suspect is ‘well-known’ to the deceased.

A post mortem examination was scheduled for Thursday.

 

