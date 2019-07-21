UPDATED: Masked gunman kills one, injuries three in Pavee attack

Share This On:

Pin 164 Shares

Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and three others injured in Pavee, Castries Saturday morning.

Dead is 26-year-old Gino Joseph of Pavee. Among the injured are two teenagers, ages 14 and 19.

Reports are that the gunman, described as a masked man dressed in all black, fired shots in a bar in Pavee, hitting Joseph and three others while customers played pool.

Just a week ago, a man, identified as 45-year-old Earl Emmanuel, was shot in a house in Pavee. Two other individuals who were in the house escaped unhurt. Emmanuel was pronounced dead at Victoria Hospital. He sustained injuries to his buttock and abdomen.

It is not clear if these two shootings are related.

( 1 ) ( 0 )