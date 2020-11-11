One COVID-19 patient in ICU; over 700 persons being monitored: CMO

By Sharleene Lindsay

(St. Lucia News Online) — Saint Lucia’s Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr. Sharon Belmar-George on Wednesday disclosed that one COVID-19-positive patient is currently in critical condition in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Respiratory Hospital.

The CMO made the disclosure during a news conference, held to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in the country.

She also disclosed that, to date, the country has recorded a total of 148 COVID-19 cases with 100 active cases, in-country. She said 19 persons have recovered from Oct. 10 to present — from case #29 “moving forward”.

Dr. Belmar-George also went on to reveal that the country has recorded 79 new cases in the last 14 days including the first two deaths yesterday (Tuesday, Nov. 10).

She expressed, on behalf of the Ministry of Health, “sincerest of condolences” to the families and friends of those two fatal victims.

Currently, health officials are monitoring over 700 persons as part of the contact tracing process.

The CMO also gave a global update based on the latest World Health Organisation (WHO) report, dated November 8.

She said the report indicates an eight per cent increase in the global number of cases compared to the previous week — totalling more than 3.6 million new cases.

New deaths, she said, increased by 21 per cent to over 54,000 in the last week.

Globally, there has been 49.7 million reported cases and over 1.2 million deaths since the start of the pandemic, she added.

The European region is accounting for the greatest proportion of new cases and deaths in the last seven days, followed by the Americas, the CMO further explained.

