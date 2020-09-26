Oliver Gobat Sports Fund to host Jounen Kweyol Tennis Tournament

(PRESS RELEASE) – The St Lucia Tennis Association Inc. expresses gratitude to The Oliver Gobat Sports Fund “TOGS” who has fully committed to hosting the inaugural Jounen Kweyol Tennis Tournament 2020.

This year we celebrate Jounen Kweyol like no other with our first ever Kweyol Tournament from 17th-23rd October at the National Tennis Centre in Beausejour, Gros-Islet.

Tennisis a part of St. Lucia’s cultural and sporting heritage, we will be merging the two; “Tennis Kweyol Style” “Madras on the Tennis Court” Bring out that wooden racket and be a part of the action!!

Categories for the tournament include orange ball, green ball, 14 & under and open, singles and doubles. Please hit the link to register https://www.stluciatennisassociation.com/register-for-tournament-here/ deadline is Monday 12th October, 2020.

REGISTER TODAY!!

