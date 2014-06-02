BOSL
Older woman searching for younger male companion

Dear Willie
June 2, 2014

Dear Willie: I am a 50-year-old woman looking for a young man to show me a good time, and perhaps have a long-term relationship with. I would like to know how I should approach a guy who’s in his 30s looking for a more mature woman.

I am in top shape and have a good deal of assets – both financial and material which my husband left in my care when he passed away. I have no children.

Dear madam: I’m sure if you look good and have the means of supporting yourself you already got something going for you since men like an independent woman. You could attract a mature-thinking man in his 30s once he is not intimidated by women who are independent and can provide for themselves.

Maybe you can start going out more to socialize – that could be a quicker avenue to meeting someone in your taste, especially if it’s a venue you frequent.

Do not however, be boastful about your fortune or try to buy a man because you may never know his real reason for wanting to spend time with you. I think the fact that you can seek advice from me means that you’re looking a genuine person and not a paid escort.

Willie.

Email letters to dearwilliesno@gmail.com.

Dear Willie is published every Monday, Wednesday and Friday exclusively on this site.

70 comments

  1. bright
    August 17, 2015 at 10:31 AM

    I need a lady to date Am a guy Very strong.

    (1)(0)
    Reply
  2. pubudu
    February 28, 2015 at 11:59 AM

    Dear lady send me my mail

    (3)(0)
    Reply
  3. shasha Kingsley
    September 22, 2014 at 10:11 PM

    my number is +2348117644647

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  4. Mpho
    September 20, 2014 at 1:45 PM

    0608330383,tell her to call that number .

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  5. Sweets
    July 1, 2014 at 6:33 PM

    Wow!! you men are amazing! I heard that things are hard in St Lucia, but I had no idea it was this bad. What happened to all our young men these days? They're now so quick to distribute their contact information to this unanimous person all because she claims that she has financial assets!! Where is your sense of pride and dignity?
    And Miss Cougar, I have nothing against your taste and preference but do u really have use your asset to attract these men to you? Further, if you're in such top shape, how comes you have no kids or maybe even grandkids? I'm beginning to wonder if there is something else going on with you??

    (5)(0)
    Reply
  6. Yowasi Rainmaker
    June 23, 2014 at 10:05 AM

    Being open is the best thing on earth
    I love that

    (1)(0)
    Reply
  7. Dixie Normous
    June 9, 2014 at 5:06 PM

    My Dear Lady, you are mature and not old. Send me your contact info...for you my Queen have found you Prince.....:)

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  8. kriss
    June 7, 2014 at 1:54 PM

    hey, I am definitely interested, if you want to have a good time link me at marlonpaulife@hotmail.com

    (0)(1)
    Reply
  9. p dawg
    June 4, 2014 at 4:18 PM

    I am youger than the age group she wants.....but then again so is she

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  10. GODSON
    June 3, 2014 at 6:25 PM

    HMMM SO I GUESS ITS RIGHT FOR OLDER MEN TO HAVE AFFAIRS WITH YOUNG GIRLS HALF THERE AGE BUT ITS WRONG FOR AN OLDER WOMAN TO HAVE ONE WITH A YOUNGER GUY...WATS UP WIT U PEOPLE GET A LIFE,,,I WOULD BE VERY INTERESTED!!!

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  11. RP
    June 3, 2014 at 6:21 PM

    Woman you said that you are fifty years and your consider yourself an old woman talk for yourself. Age is a number I am fifty four years old i have a loving family and two grandchildren. We do lots of fun things togather.Travel movies swimming basket ball base ball i will not say that i am old ok. These men that you are looking for they will put you on cloud nine and after the money is done they will drop you like a hot patatoe and used your money to take care of their younger. You said you are old but you have half a brain for you old ass. Here is an idea seek God now before you crank out. get it.

    (3)(0)
    Reply
  12. Upset
    June 3, 2014 at 5:00 PM

    whats wrong wit u. fool u already saying u hav assets. If I was male i would show u. You want to rock de cradle choops

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  13. Ganjadaddy
    June 3, 2014 at 2:50 PM

    doh sleep Willie and pass the contact info. Go and see Willie dan hook up already. Then he dropping the letter afterwards like it hot!!

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  14. keep your culture!!
    June 3, 2014 at 1:02 PM

    Bunch of joker!! no self confidence!! no self esteem!! doomed to failure!! get a woman make her your wife stay married and think of the future!! no wonder our home in a mess cause your heads in a mess!!

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  15. all lucian
    June 3, 2014 at 12:14 PM

    boy willie should start a lucian " dating site or show".

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  16. mastermind
    June 3, 2014 at 11:28 AM

    GO TO ST.LUCIAN COUGARS ON FACEBOOK AND I WILL HOOK UP ALL THE OLDER WOMEN SEARCHING FOR YOUNGER GUYS

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  17. cool fool
    June 3, 2014 at 11:17 AM

    Mommy is that you? I'm disappointed!SMH

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  18. Lucian In Russia
    June 3, 2014 at 9:53 AM

    Amazed by all the comments.. if this was a test to see how lucian men would behave... sighs lots of you would fail.
    Lady find a true loyal friend. with time spent emotion grows, then maybe u will grow to like this person.

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  19. Smiley
    June 3, 2014 at 9:40 AM

    Looking at some the comments I can see that most are for however a few are against. I take it that we are okay when older men pursue younger women but when older women pursue younger men they are called cougars and disgusting. Really!
    Lady thumbs up to you for being so bold and brave...
    There is someone out there for everyone, and sooner or later he will come to you. Do not go looking madam, you may not like what you find. I advice you take time for yourself and enjoy life as can. Some people call you predators; there are far worse out there. Be careful who who let into your life. Good luck !

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  20. jkg
    June 3, 2014 at 8:24 AM

    i'd love to get to know you Madame.... Respectfully email: jkg22@hotmail.co.uk

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  21. Bear leh lesh
    June 3, 2014 at 7:58 AM

    Siay!!!!! I av never seen so many comments before. All worms come out of the wood works. Lady just do a lil more socializing in the right places and u gud to go.

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  22. miss pak
    June 3, 2014 at 12:11 AM

    lots of hungry humans after assets I seeeeeee so far I wonder if she was broke n wanted a man to take care if her wud any of u male guys b so hungry .....

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  23. Breton and Coffee
    June 2, 2014 at 11:42 PM

    aww @ some of you willing guys....

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  24. not trusting
    June 2, 2014 at 11:25 PM

    Mistake lady....you shoud never have mentioned you assets..
    I see no wrong in you expressing your desire.....but i believe there is an older man out there who can be a great match for you.maybe a little younger but not so young....though i truly there us an honest man of the age you desire out there....its your choice lady....GOD did not design his people to be alone. ..somepeople misquote God's word..your husband is dead ....you want another person. ....so what.....i wish you success. ....good searching...but most of all seek God ini everything you do!

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  25. Li
    June 2, 2014 at 11:02 PM

    Aaaaa.........she is looking for a spring-chicken!!!!!!

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  26. truth yute
    June 2, 2014 at 10:46 PM

    Ok well seriously I'm not interested in your wealth or your assets ok. All I'm interested in for now is having fun and satisfying a mature woman as yourself. So if you are serious and want to deal with a real individual then holla at your boy. ronsted21@hotmail.com

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  27. John 3:16
    June 2, 2014 at 9:42 PM

    Oh boy De coug out.

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  28. oompa loompa
    June 2, 2014 at 9:35 PM

    single and willing to mingle. i well need an older lady to show me how to dance western

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  29. love
    June 2, 2014 at 9:33 PM

    A cougar looking for a toy-boy. U go lady!!!

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  30. mj
    June 2, 2014 at 9:29 PM

    madame, i am young man who leaves in the country side with my dog i really really really wouldn't mind upgrading.

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  31. Anon
    June 2, 2014 at 8:59 PM

    If you want to date me come to my home with no underwear and carry a bottle a rum . I love older women.

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  32. Mr. CJ
    June 2, 2014 at 8:45 PM

    If the ladybhad to check anyone of yall she stick in that. All the immature comments. Choops...I love an older woman...no time for them young girls running around the place all naked...madam if u wanna hang out and have fun I would be glad to do that for u...drclitty@yahoo.com

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  33. Trevorson
    June 2, 2014 at 8:31 PM

    Dear willie I would really like to get in contact

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  34. harmony
    June 2, 2014 at 7:13 PM

    I have a strong feeling I know just who you are. I may just show up for a date.

    (0)(1)
    Reply
    • luchee
      June 2, 2014 at 9:03 PM

      There are plenty of greedy, lazy men in St.Lucia who are more than willing to live off of women, so 50-year old should have no problem finding a male Lucian parasite to suck her dry (in more ways than one)

      (0)(0)
      Reply
  35. ma
    June 2, 2014 at 7:12 PM

    Yeah I think she killed her husband

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  36. Peace
    June 2, 2014 at 7:10 PM

    A word of advice. Be careful what you wish for and keep numb about your assets if and when you find your date because it might come back to hunt you.

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  37. the narrow path
    June 2, 2014 at 7:04 PM

    Your husband passed leaving you well off. You should also commit your life to serving the Most High and not look to fornicate and offer yourself up as a prostitute with benefits or look for someone to 'show you a good time' as you put it. Time is near and your good standing with the Almighty Father is paramount. Concentrate on that. NOT sex. If He wants you to have another husband He will send one for you.

    (0)(0)
    Reply
    • oompa loompa
      June 2, 2014 at 9:31 PM

      a bit judgemental don`t u think?? where in the article did she say she was looking for someone to fornicate with? why does having a good time only mean sex ?

      (0)(0)
      Reply
      • Few know the truth
        June 3, 2014 at 10:30 AM

        What does 'show you a good time' mean? Don't play dumb. I agree with the narrow path. And oompa loompa we are to make righteous judgments as the Creator told us to. Better we judge each other so that we can straighten up our lives than face the wrath and judgement of the Father on judgement day.

        (0)(0)
        Reply
  38. The One
    June 2, 2014 at 5:57 PM

    My dear lady, shoot me an email. Memelucian@yahoo.com

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  39. shocked
    June 2, 2014 at 5:49 PM

    Disgusted...i hate these nasty ass cougars....go find someone ur age....i swear if my son ever gets with an older girl I'm disown on him....the thoughat of this disgusts me far less the act...let the ppl grow...u had ur chance in life...stay in ur section granny..disgusted much

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  40. Lucian@heart
    June 2, 2014 at 5:40 PM

    tell her call 457-3923. doh sleep

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  41. am ur guy
    June 2, 2014 at 5:32 PM

    She can hit me up @ love2dem@hotmail.com

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  42. Gilroy
    June 2, 2014 at 5:21 PM

    Where is she from!?

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  43. Lucian@heart
    June 2, 2014 at 5:10 PM

    how can i get in contact with this woman. have been looking for an older woman for soo long.

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  44. coalpot
    June 2, 2014 at 5:09 PM

    i don't have a problem with dating an older woman, but she has to be good looking and have good personality... maybe u should leave a contact my dear..

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  45. damadone
    June 2, 2014 at 4:53 PM

    yes mr willie ...is it possible to have the young ladies number please

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  46. interested
    June 2, 2014 at 4:49 PM

    Will she eh looking for a girl too lol

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  47. Yaad Chick
    June 2, 2014 at 4:39 PM

    Lmaooo @ AB...hilarious. Why is it that men seemingly always claim to be able to go all night and give it to us every which way til Sunday but when it comes time to put their money where their mouths are, they either (a)can't get it up, (b) can't keep it up or (c) are done before we even get the time to get started???

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  48. SHaBz
    June 2, 2014 at 4:36 PM

    Laday if ur sexy and good looking FB works you will get them as young as 25 for sure

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  49. Revelation
    June 2, 2014 at 4:22 PM

    that woman is a killer: she murder her husband

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  50. open minded
    June 2, 2014 at 4:19 PM

    Pass the number Willie

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  51. Cookie
    June 2, 2014 at 4:18 PM

    Mwe mem Lmao... Urll hv tu b mkin me laf so

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  52. #ambitious
    June 2, 2014 at 4:08 PM

    Hey Willie here is my number 7226449....let her have it cause am also looking for a mature person to spend some quality time with maybe we can go out have a drink,get acquainted.

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  53. Even Steven
    June 2, 2014 at 3:50 PM

    Why 30s ??? Just asking.... Cause u limiting urself, just saying.

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  54. World Boss
    June 2, 2014 at 3:38 PM

    email me my lady romanspring@hotmail.com

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  55. Another guy
    June 2, 2014 at 3:32 PM

    Willie,i am that guy,in my 30's and very much willing and able to give her the time of her life,love and all the pleasure she requires,lets make a date lady and see where it leads.

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  56. B A
    June 2, 2014 at 3:30 PM

    We don't demand much baby, just hand us our quota of bedroom sexual 🙂 madness on Demand-on-time and all night long in all positions whilst you are given Directives (though most of us prefer a woman that knows the exact time for each position with great precision without us asking) And which angle of elevation should her legs legs be placed for our enjoyment.

    In a nutshell, you must behave like a slut in the bedroom. 🙂

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  57. SimplyMe
    June 2, 2014 at 3:30 PM

    avoitay!!!!....why mention the assets??.....you will only receive fake attention! Try not mentioning it in the dating process

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  58. Yep
    June 2, 2014 at 3:29 PM

    Great Advice Willie.....Love last paragraph.

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  59. OYE!!
    June 2, 2014 at 3:24 PM

    Granny we in our 30"s like women in their 20"s or early 30"s!!!not a GRANDMOTHER!!!

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  60. Anonymous
    June 2, 2014 at 3:24 PM

    be careful of the vultures

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  61. Interested
    June 2, 2014 at 3:23 PM

    whats her contact willie !! doh sleep

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  62. Lookin4sum
    June 2, 2014 at 3:10 PM

    I'm down for the cause

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  63. lady S
    June 2, 2014 at 3:07 PM

    GO GIRL U STILL YOUNG

    (0)(0)
    Reply

