Older woman searching for younger male companion

Dear Willie: I am a 50-year-old woman looking for a young man to show me a good time, and perhaps have a long-term relationship with. I would like to know how I should approach a guy who’s in his 30s looking for a more mature woman.

I am in top shape and have a good deal of assets – both financial and material which my husband left in my care when he passed away. I have no children.

Dear madam: I’m sure if you look good and have the means of supporting yourself you already got something going for you since men like an independent woman. You could attract a mature-thinking man in his 30s once he is not intimidated by women who are independent and can provide for themselves.

Maybe you can start going out more to socialize – that could be a quicker avenue to meeting someone in your taste, especially if it’s a venue you frequent.

Do not however, be boastful about your fortune or try to buy a man because you may never know his real reason for wanting to spend time with you. I think the fact that you can seek advice from me means that you’re looking a genuine person and not a paid escort.

Willie.

Email letters to dearwilliesno@gmail.com. Letters are strictly confidential and total privacy maintained. Also see disclaimer below.

Dear Willie is published every Monday, Wednesday and Friday exclusively on this site. The responses by this column are the opinion of the author of Dear Willie and are not to be thought of as counseling or advice. The opinion is based on limited information provided by the user. By requesting a response, the user agrees that both Dr. Willie and Andrews Media Services Corp/St. Lucia News Online are not to be held liable for any damages to the user or any third party associated with the user.

( 0 ) ( 0 )