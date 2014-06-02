Older woman searching for younger male companion

Dear Willie: I am a 50-year-old woman looking for a young man to show me a good time, and perhaps have a long-term relationship with. I would like to know how I should approach a guy who’s in his 30s looking for a more mature woman.
I am in top shape and have a good deal of assets – both financial and material which my husband left in my care when he passed away. I have no children.
Dear madam: I’m sure if you look good and have the means of supporting yourself you already got something going for you since men like an independent woman. You could attract a mature-thinking man in his 30s once he is not intimidated by women who are independent and can provide for themselves.
Maybe you can start going out more to socialize – that could be a quicker avenue to meeting someone in your taste, especially if it’s a venue you frequent.
Do not however, be boastful about your fortune or try to buy a man because you may never know his real reason for wanting to spend time with you. I think the fact that you can seek advice from me means that you’re looking a genuine person and not a paid escort.
Willie.
